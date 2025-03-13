Powerful new Florida campaign ads vow to end Disney ‘grooming’ of children, ‘destroy the Democrats’

Independent pro-life candidates Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on a mission 'to see that the Democrats never ever control the Presidency, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate again.'

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Independent presidential candidate Randall Terry and vice-presidential running mate Stephen Broden made countless liberal heads explode last fall by relentlessly blanketing the entire country with hard-hitting, graphic, pro-life commercials aired during some of the nation’s most popular TV shows.

The ads, which were run during the climactic final weeks of the 2024 election, were reportedly seen by over 45 million viewers.

Now the two are repeating their strategy in the Sunshine state, where both are running as Independent candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in special elections to be held April 1.

Terry is running in Florida’s District 6 and Broden in District 1.

Because federal law requires TV stations to run the ads of federal candidates without censorship or editing, they will again run a multitude of incendiary, truth-telling commercials aimed not at obtaining votes but at destroying the Democrat Party that they assert is “at war with children.”

Their ads, which can be viewed at their joint-fundraising committee’s website, Destroy the Democrat Party, are already running in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Pensacola and on stations that reach the entire Florida Panhandle.

“Our mission is to see that the Democrats never ever control the Presidency, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate again,” Terry told LifeSiteNews in a phone interview.

“We want to destroy the Democrats’ ability to govern by depriving them of any future ability to confirm their choices for federal judgeships as well as their ability to set policy for federal bureaucracies.”

In one ad, Terry repeatedly urges viewers to “Wake the hell up!”

“Roman Catholics are the largest voting block in the Democrat Party. African American Christians are the second. Hey, people, wake the hell up!” Terry exclaims.

“The Democrat Party is pushing murder, molestation, mutilation of children, and yet you vote for them?” he asks as images of Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Adam Schiff and Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) flash across the screen.

“Are you insane? Do you want to face Jesus with blood on your hands because you voted for people who are killing children?” he asks. “Wake the hell up!”

In another, Terry declares that “Democrats and the media are liars. They said Trump colluded with the Russians, that Biden was in great mental health, that Hunter’s laptop was ‘Russian disinformation,’ and that our border was secure. All lies!”

“But their biggest lies are against God and His laws: telling a boy he can cut off his penis to become a girl or a girl can cut off her breasts to become a boy, that marriage can be between two people of the same gender, that mothers have the right to murder their babies up to the day of birth,” he explains. “Democrats even voted to let babies die that survive an abortion, and they’ve spent billions of dollars pushing perversion and death around the world.”

“Disney is grooming our children for sexual abuse and perversion,” Broden proclaims in one of his campaign ads. “The legendary mouse has become the pied piper of perverts.”

“Their comics are filled with wicked intent,” Broden says. “Meanwhile, the Democrat Party is at war against our children. They are a fortress of malignant malice and death.”

“The Democrat Party must be destroyed, and Disney must repent,” he insists.

In a second commercial spot, Broden notes that “America is drowning in a cesspool of immorality. Drag queens go to libraries to groom children. Sexual deviants redefine marriage, trash the definition of a woman, promote the mutilation of child(ren)’s genitals, legalize killing babies to the day of birth, and say pedophilia is a choice.”

“We’ve turned our back on God,” the pastor says. “This cesspool comes from Democrat policy.”

“Where is the outrage?” he asks. “The Democrat Party is at war with our children and must be destroyed.”

“The more money our campaigns raise, the more babies we defend,” explains a message on their campaign website. “Help DESTROY the Democrat Party.”

Terry and Broden’s TV ads likely helped Trump win

“There’s no way that our ads didn’t help Kamala lose and help Trump win!” Terry declared after the presidential election in 2024. “We put babies FRONT AND CENTER in this election! We told Catholics and Blacks they could not vote for Kamala with a clear conscience,” and “they heard us!”

The ads, which showed multiple gruesome pictures of aborted children, displayed for American TV viewers the inescapable truth that abortion is the murder of vulnerable, innocent lives.

Many no doubt were exposed to the horrors of abortion for the first time.

An ad that ran during ABC’s popular morning show The View compared the show’s hosts and other leftist media and news personalities with Nazi propagandists.

Another ad titled “Kamala Horror,” which ran on Halloween, displayed dozens of powerful images of aborted children aimed at dissuading voters from casting ballots for Harris, a strident supporter of abortion up until birth.

