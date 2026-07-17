Powerful pro-life ad featuring boxing legend to air during final World Cup matches

Manny Pacquiao and survivors of abortion from across the globe will appear in an ad from pro-life non-profit Faces of Choice.

(LifeSiteNews) — The pro-life non-profit Faces of Choice created a moving new advertisement that it plans to run to a global audience during the final weekend of the World Cup featuring boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and survivors of abortion from across the globe.

The ad has been approved to run, but more funds are needed to secure its placement this weekend during the final two games of the FIFA World Cup. It opens with Pacquiao asking viewers if they can look into the eyes of abortion survivors and tell them “they shouldn’t exist.” The ad then shows several survivors asking viewers if they could look at them and say they “didn’t deserve to survive.” Pacquiao and the survivors further state that “choice” is not just an idea but “a person, with a name, a face, and a story.”

“We are the survivors of choice … We are the faces of choice,” the survivors state in the ad.

This is the powerful ad I want the world to see.

Faces of Choice has created a #prolife World Cup commercial featuring boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and abortion survivors from around the world — men and women who survived abortion procedures meant to end their lives before birth.… pic.twitter.com/hEJPDBHcrD — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 17, 2026

“My hope is that when the world sees these men and women, something deeper than opinion will be awakened,” Faces of Choice founder Lyric Gillett told EWTN News. “Not because people hear a new argument but because they find a human being looking back at them.”

WATCH: The pro-life ad that angered abortion advocates in Portugal

Faces of Choice previously ran a similarly touching television ad that featured the faces and stories of 14 abortion survivors, launched at the 2020 National March for Life.

The organization had applied to run it during that year’s Super Bowl just weeks later. However, the Fox Sports Network allegedly stonewalled the group for months before ultimately blocking the ad from running just days before Super Bowl Sunday.

For more information on Faces of Choice and to contribute to funding its ad this weekend, click here.

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