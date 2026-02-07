Powerful pro-life Super Bowl LX commercial champions beauty of adoption

‘Rarely do we see an ad like this, especially during the Super Bowl,’ Riley Gaines wrote. ‘If one woman sees this & decides not to terminate her baby, then it's worth every penny spent.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A stunning, poignant commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl game seeks to set the national narrative straight about adoption, appealing to young women with “unexpected” pregnancies to choose what’s best for themselves and their yet-to-be-born child: life.

The commercial, promoted by Live Action on social media in advance of tomorrow’s game, delivers the hopeful message that although “Parenting isn’t always possible … Adoption is an option.”

“Rarely do we see an ad like this, especially during the Super Bowl,” wrote conservative political activist Riley Gaines, sharing Live Action’s X post. “If one woman sees this & decides not to terminate her baby, then it’s worth every penny spent.”

The commercial shows a distraught young woman staring at the at-home pregnancy test she has taken.

“I know you never expected this. The voices and the anger are so loud,” the narrator says as the woman envisions herself standing between crowds of shouting pro-abortion and pro-life protesters.

“I know you envisioned things differently. They’re telling you you’ve only got two choices. But the truth is, there’s three,” the narrator states. “Are these options difficult? Of course they are. But you deserve to know: Adoption is an option.”

A link and QR code at the end of the commercial directs viewers to a website, simply titled “Adoption is.”

“Adoption is misunderstood. Stigma, fear, judgment, and lack of information often stand in the way of women who might otherwise choose this path,” the website notes. “At the same time, thousands of families are ready to parent and waiting to adopt. And, birth mothers deserve dignity, respect, and support before, during, and after placement should they choose it.”

The site explains:

Adoption isn’t giving up — it’s choosing what’s right for you and your future. You choose the family. You’re in control of who your child is placed with — and what kind of life they’ll have. You choose if you want an open relationship. Stay connected in a way that’s meaningful to you — with openness, updates, or ongoing contact. You choose what’s in the best interest of your child. This is your choice, your voice, and your ability to shape a future filled with love.

Share









