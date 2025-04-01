PPC candidate celebrates ‘green light’ rating from CLC for pro-life, pro-family views

Jason Lavigne, a PPC candidate from Parkland, Alberta, received a perfect ‘green light’ rating from the Campaign Life Coalition for his unwavering pro-life and pro-family stance.

(LifeSiteNews) — A People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate is celebrating his “green light” rating from Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) for pro-life, pro-family views.

“I am honoured to have received the Green Light from the Campaign Life Coalition in my efforts to protect all life, from conception to natural death,” PPC candidate Jason Lavigne wrote in a March 26 post on X.

“When Ontario wanted to end the life of my son based on markers that he would be born with Down Syndrome, my wife and I made the easy decision to walk out of the doctor’s office and start the fight for the lives of all of God’s children,” he continued. “Jacob is the light of our life, and perfect in every way.”

Lavigne, the PPC candidate for Parkland Alberta, received a perfect rating from CLC, which rates Canadian politicians according to their dedication to the pro-life movement.

According to the questionnaire, Lavigne believes that life begins at conception and would vote for a law to protect babies from the moment of their conception, in every circumstance.

He also promised that he would vote to “pass laws protecting people from euthanasia and assisted-suicide and vote to reject laws that would expand euthanasia and assisted-suicide.”

Finally, Lavigne revealed that he supports “the conscience rights of health care professionals to refuse to do or refer for medical procedures which they oppose.”

CLC’s Pete Baklinski responded to Lavigne’s X post, writing, “You are a fantastic defender of life! Thank you for showing what true manhood looks like – to protect and defend the weakest and most vulnerable among us!”

