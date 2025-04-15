PPC candidate says her bank account was frozen the same day her election bid was confirmed

'I contacted my bank, Vancity, and was informed the account had been frozen as per direction from the government.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian woman slated to run under Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada in the upcoming federal election says her bank account was suddenly “frozen” by the government the same day her candidacy was confirmed.

Meghan Murphy, a prominent advocate against harmful transgender ideology, posted on Substack Monday that the “same day” she was confirmed as the PPC’s candidate for the Vancouver East riding, she “tried to access” her bank account but “could not.”

“I contacted my bank, Vancity, and was informed the account had been frozen as per direction from the government,” Murphy wrote, adding that she had accessed the account “just two days prior, so the timing was clear.”

“I had not been informed of this freezing by anyone — not the bank, not the government. No one attempted to contact me. I was completely blindsided,” Murphy continued.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the PPC, who confirmed Murphy’s story and said that the party is hoping to gather more details about what happened and why.

On Tuesday, PPC leader Maxime Bernier commented on Murphy’s ordeal, warning Canadians that these “outrageous violations of our basic rights and freedoms are becoming normalized.”

This week, the woke police brutalized, handcuffed and arrested independent journalist at a pro-Hamas demonstration in Montreal. Meanwhile, women's rights and anti gender ideology activist, and PPC candidate had her bank account frozen for no…

“The establishment media and political parties don’t care about it or even support it. The PPC has been warning you for years that Canada is becoming an authoritarian country. WILL YOU JUST LET IT HAPPEN WITHOUT A FIGHT?!?,” Bernier wrote.

According to Murphy, when she contacted her bank she was left in the dark, with the employee telling her that they “were following government orders.”

Murphy says the bank gave her a phone number to contact within the government, but that when she called she was met with a voicemail message “saying the employee was on vacation all week.”

“So basically this guy froze my bank account and immediately went on vacation,” Murphy stated, adding that it has “now been a week since my bank account was frozen and I have received zero communication or information from the government.”

In 2021, Murphy, an outspoken opponent of transgender ideology and COVID mandates, left Canada for Mexico over what she called a “genuine concern that if I didn’t, I would never be able to leave.”

“I predicted I would be targeted by the government on account of my political dissidence—specifically due to my criticisms of COVID mandates, increasing authoritarianism, and attacks on free speech by the government, as well as on account of the fact I have been the most prominent and vocal critic of gender identity ideology and legislation in Canada for over a decade now.”

Murphy had planned to return to Canada to campaign, but explained that she has since canceled her plans.

“If my bank account is frozen I can’t operate in the country,” Murphy explained, adding that another reason she wishes not to return is because she is “very concerned about what awaits me upon arrival.”

Candidate claims ‘election interference’ taking place

In response to the freezing of her bank account, Murphy accused “that the freezing of my bank account at this precise moment constitutes election interference, as I am now prevented from returning to Canada to campaign in my riding.”

“I knew things were bad in Canada—they have been moving in a terrifying direction for years, and yet far too many Canadians refuse to take their heads out of the sand and see that they are living under an increasingly authoritarian, punitive, evil government, never mind push back against this tyranny,” she wrote.

Murphy added that the current Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney “is sick,” and that “if Canadians don’t wake up now, en masse, things will undoubtedly get worse.”

This is not the first time a political active Canadian has had their bank account frozen. During the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests, many who participated in the demonstrations or even just donated to the movement had their bank accounts frozen. While a private citizen at the time, Carney wrote an opinion piece in support of the financial crackdown.

As for the PPC, Bernier was one of only a handful of politicians who spoke out against COVID mandates, and the only one to do so as the leader of a major federal party.

