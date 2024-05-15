Pray for the pro-life Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr as he battles cancer

In a statement sent to LifeSiteNews, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said, 'We ask all Catholics and people of goodwill to please keep Archbishop Schnurr in their prayers.'

CINCINNATI, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life champion and Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr has been diagnosed with cancer.

On May 3, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced that their staunchly pro-life archbishop, Dennis Schnurr, received a diagnosis of stage 3 small bowel cancer and plans to undergo chemotherapy for the next six months.

“His doctor noted that, generally speaking, the archbishop’s health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment,” the archdiocese said in a statement sent to LifeSiteNews.

“The treatment plan includes a regimen of chemotherapy over the next six months, preparation for which will begin this week,” the archdiocese continued.

According to the archdiocese, the 75-year-old archbishop will continue to serve his flock from his home as he undergoes treatment.

“We ask all Catholics and people of goodwill to please keep Archbishop Schnurr in their prayers,” the archdiocese concluded.

Schnurr has been a champion for the unborn since he became archbishop of Cincinnati in December of 2009.

As LifeSiteNews has previously reported, Schnurr led pro-lifers on a Rosary walk and prayer rally at a Planned Parenthood in Cincinnati 2015.

More recently, Schnurr denounced a pro-abortion ballot measure in Ohio as “a clear threat to human life and dignity” in a pre-recorded homily played at parishes across the Cincinnati archdiocese in October 2023.

Similarly, in November 2023, Schnurr condemned Ohio for passing a radical abortion amendment that allows the murder of the unborn up until birth without restrictions.

He explained that the new legislation signaled the need for a “conversion of hearts and minds to a culture of life in our country.”

LifeSiteNews encourages its readers to pray for Archbishop Schnurr as he undergoes treatment:

O Saint Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord, so that having experienced here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of fathers. O Saint Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms. I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Hold Him close in my name and kiss His fine head from me and ask Him to return the kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, patron of departing souls, pray for me. Amen.

Share











