Pray the rosary with John-Henry Westen at the 2024 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will be at the 2024 March for Life in Washington, D.C., and will lead a rosary at 11:00 a.m. before the annual pro-life march.

Those wishing to pray and march alongside LifeSite will meet on the steps of the National Gallery of Art at 11:00 a.m. on January 19, 2024. The National Gallery of Art (located at 565 Madison Drive NW, Washington, D.C. 20565) is a stone’s throw away from where the March for Life begins.

“With scandal after scandal coming out of the Vatican, the Church is in free-fall. The world is in terrible turmoil, too, as abortion continues to take the lives of our innocent brothers and sisters. But Holy Mother Church has given us a powerful weapon for times such as these: the holy rosary,” said Westen. “I hope you’ll join us as we pray for an end to abortion, which we know can only happen if society embraces chastity and returns to God. It is always a joy to meet and pray with LifeSite readers, and I’m greatly looking forward to marching for life on January 19.”

For more information, email LifeSite League Coordinator Jacinta Rigi, who will also be there, at [email protected].

A full list of March for Life-adjacent events can be found HERE.

The 2024 March for Life is the second March for Life to take place since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

