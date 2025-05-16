News

Prayer request: America’s oldest prelate, Bishop Gracida, is in critical condition

(LifeSiteNews) — The oldest living prelate in America, 102-year-old Bishop Henri Gracida, is in the hospital in critical conditions. LifeSiteNews is requesting prayers.

Gracida, now 102, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 9, 1923, and served as a fighter pilot in the Second World War before being ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1959 by His Excellency Hugh Louis Lamb. Gracida held numerous posts throughout his long career, most notably heading the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1983 to 1997. He is currently the oldest prelate in America, and one of the oldest in the world.

Gracida has been featured in numerous LifeSiteNews articles over the years, and just a few months ago joined John-Henry Westen for a special interview in which he reiterated his strong support for the unborn and the Traditional Latin Mass.

We encourage all readers to pray for Gracida during this trial.

