Prayer request: America’s oldest prelate, Bishop Gracida, is in critical condition

(LifeSiteNews) — The oldest living prelate in America, 102-year-old Bishop Henri Gracida, is in the hospital in critical conditions. LifeSiteNews is requesting prayers.

Please pray for Bp. Henri Gracida. He is the oldest living US bishop at 102, and he’s currently in the hospital in critical condition with a sepsis infection. pic.twitter.com/Pqtu3dZRlc — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 16, 2025

Gracida, now 102, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 9, 1923, and served as a fighter pilot in the Second World War before being ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1959 by His Excellency Hugh Louis Lamb. Gracida held numerous posts throughout his long career, most notably heading the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1983 to 1997. He is currently the oldest prelate in America, and one of the oldest in the world.

Gracida has been featured in numerous LifeSiteNews articles over the years, and just a few months ago joined John-Henry Westen for a special interview in which he reiterated his strong support for the unborn and the Traditional Latin Mass.

We encourage all readers to pray for Gracida during this trial.

