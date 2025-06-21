Praying the Rosary boosts mental health, reduces depression, study reveals

(LifeSiteNews) — Research has found that praying the Rosary has mental and spiritual benefits which rival those of modern meditation.

In a February multinational study published in the Journal of Religion and Health, researchers from Italy, Poland, and Spain surveyed 361 practicing Catholics to learn how praying the Rosary affected their mental and spiritual well-being.

“The study of benefits linked to meditation and prayer has provided a considerable amount of empirical evidence revealing their positive influence on health, coping, resilience and flourishing,” an abstract from the research read.

The study, titled “Is the Rosary Still Relevant? Exploring its Impact on Mental Health and Well-Being,” interviewed Catholics from Italy, Poland, and Spain, all of which are traditionally Catholic countries.

While not as popular as many modern methods of meditation, the Rosary has been a source of comfort to Catholics for hundreds of years. A prayer centered on the lives of Jesus and Mary, the Rosary originated in the Middle Ages. The devotion was given to St. Dominic in the 13th century by the Blessed Virgin Mary.

According to the study, the Rosary “has drawn much less attention in academic circles”; however, it contains similar positive effects to other forms of meditation and prayer.

READ: New documentary on Our Lady of Guadalupe is shocking skeptics worldwide

“The results point to positive moderate correlations of rosary with those variables, like reducing depression, increasing empathy and lowering religious struggles,” the study found.

“Additionally, the qualitative analysis of open-ended questions highlights the perceived protective effect of this prayer, which serves as a source of inner peace and a coping mechanism during times of distress,” it continued.

“Praying the rosary saved my life,” one participant reported. “After my husband’s death, I couldn’t cope with the pain and emptiness. Every day, I reached for the rosary and it gave me the strength to survive these difficult moments. Without it, I don’t know how I would have managed.”

Also defying social stereotypes, the study found that 62.2 percent of participants who regularly pray the Rosay hold a graduate or master’s degree.

Additionally, 26.3 percent of participants revealed that praying the Rosary provided “spiritual peace, calm, and confidence.” At the same time, 10.2 percent reported that the devotion helped with “coping with problems,” while 8.6 percent said that it offered “protection against evil.”

The Rosary, as well as other Catholic devotions, have become more popular recently, with mainstream and sometimes secular influencers promoting the Catholic practice.

In April 2024, celebrity influencer Russell Brand uploaded a video of himself praying the Rosary to his millions of followers on X, as part of his daily meditation.

The Rosary has been a source of comfort for many struggling with their faith. In November 2024, Tammy Peterson, wife of prominent Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, revealed that praying the Rosary every day has transformed her life.

Countless Catholics have also attributed devotion to the Rosary as the reason for their recovery from illness, as is the case with Tammy Peterson, who prayed the Rosary during her struggle with cancer.

Share











