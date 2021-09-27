Pregnancy resource centers: The hands and feet of the pro-life movement

Asberg went through some the challenges and triumphs experienced by a pregnancy resource center (PRC), as well as the important and often dismissed role that men play in the movement.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Ladies of LifeSite continued their discussion on the future of the pro-life movement, as Roe v. Wade is being challenged by several states and by the courts. In the latest episode of the weekly podcast, Lisa and Clare were joined by Bryce Asberg, the director of Helping Hands Pregnancy Resource Center in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Listen to the full episode:

Asberg went through some the challenges and triumphs experienced by a pregnancy resource center (PRC), as well as the important and often dismissed role that men play in the movement. He began by mentioning how “there are an estimated 27-hundred pregnancy centers across the country,” which serve women and their children, born and unborn, for free without any government funding.

Asberg also detailed how there are three chief ways in which people can help out PRCs, through financial donations, involvement of your time and gifts, and prayer. He said that given “there’s just so many needs that these centers have,” any support though small will be used to make a difference.

As the Ladies talked about in last week’s episode, pregnancy resource centers will become busier than ever when Roe is overturned, and the issue of abortion returns to the states.

Bryan Asperg pointed out that their goal is to grow a relationship of trust and love with the women and men the minute they walk into the centers. He stated that he wants to be a witness to other men “to stand up and to sacrifice,…love, and prioritize the women and children that God has placed in their lives.”

The Ladies hope this podcast gives pro-lifers and all listeners the encouragement and knowledge to do what you can to support your own local pregnancy resource center. As the guest highlighted, the needs of these selfless organizations are endless, and your time, talent, and prayers are greatly needed.

To learn more about and support Helping Hands, please visit helpinghandsprc.org. Helping Hands is currently not able to take online donations. If you wish to support them in any way, please call them at (517) 437-7020.

Also, if you want to learn more about pregnancy resource centers near you or even how you can start one, please visit the following organizations: Care Net, Heartbeat International, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other like-minded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

You can subscribe to The Ladies of LifeSite on Spotify, Soundcloud, and on Acast.

