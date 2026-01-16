Pregnancy support helpline receives record-breaking 1.3 million calls in 2025

The record is a win for life, since Option Line assists pregnant women with finding adoption options and help with parenting.

(LifeSiteNews) — A record-breaking 1.3 million calls were made to the pregnancy support helpline of Heartbeat International in 2025.

The pro-life organization announced last week that its 24-hour Option Line for women with unplanned pregnancies received more than triple the number of calls made to the line in 2024, the highest in its history. The record is especially significant considering that more than 90% of those who call Option Line are at risk for abortion, according to Nafisa Kennedy, the organization’s director.

The helpline provides pregnant women with extensive information about all of their options and also connects them to local pregnancy help groups. Option Line provides information about medical and surgical abortions, including detailed information about the procedures it entails and its risks, including those of abortion pills.

“We also frequently connect with women who have already obtained abortion pills by mail; with little information or guidance from the provider of those pills, they often call to ask questions before taking these drugs,” Kennedy told Live Action News.

The organization also provides information about adoption options and guides mothers who want to parent their child to resource assistance and other help.

Option Line encourages pregnant women who are not sure they want to bring up their child to consider their personal strengths and consider different ways they can make parenting work, noting it can be “incredibly rewarding.”

“Your child, no matter what stage of pregnancy development, is already half made up of you. Parenting allows you to watch as your child grows, takes her first steps, laughs, and develops interests all his own,” Option Line’s website explains.

Option Line sees a 70%-75% show rate for pregnancy help appointments and about a 90% show rate for virtual consultation appointments, according to Kennedy.

The pregnancy help centers’ Option Line connects women with usually provide material support for mothers, and a high percentage of them also provide ultrasounds, prenatal and parenting education programs.

Option Line also connects post-abortive women directly to abortion recovery services for emotional healing, whether they had an abortion “yesterday or 20 years ago.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Option Line about the portion of callers who chose life last year but had not received a response as of publishing.

For more information about Option Line, visit OptionLine.org.

