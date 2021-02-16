Pregnant doctor celebrates taking COVID vaccine, tragically miscarries days later

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A physician-advocate for the experimental COVID-19 vaccines has tragically miscarried her baby in the second trimester of pregnancy just days after publicly celebrating her reception of the injections.

Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce, a Milwaukee resident physician in Radiation Oncology, tweeted on January 28 that she was “14 weeks pregnant and fully vaccinated!” She shared that she had received the experimental COVID vaccine “to protect myself, my baby, my family, my patients, and my community! When it’s available to you, I encourage you to do the same.”

Ponce did not specify which of the experimental COVID vaccines she received, but went on to reemphasize several of the media-narrative talking-points with regards to COVID-19 government mandates, including the necessity for masks, social distancing and vaccination.

Less than a week later, she announced the heartbreaking news of the loss of her baby “at 14 ½ weeks. My husband and I are devastated, but blessed to have each other and our sweet Eva. Rest in Peace, angel,” she wrote.

Such a sad scenario may have a rational explanation that was known and could be foreseen.

In early December of last year, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president and chief scientist for Pfizer, along with another colleague, petitioned the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe citing four primary concerns including dangers to mid-term pregnancies.

Of note, was the possibility of causing infertility “of indefinite duration” in women. As they explained, these experimental vaccines are expected to produce anti-bodies to attack “spike proteins” such as COVID-19. However, “spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans.” Therefore, the petitioners demanded that “[it] must be absolutely ruled out” that a coronavirus vaccine would not trigger an immune reaction against this protein, “as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.”

Government guidance in the U.K. urges various groups, including pregnant mothers, not to take the Pfizer experimental COVID vaccine, as well as stating that its impact on fertility is unknown.

In a tweet to the young grieving mother last week, fellow physician and founder of American Frontline Doctors (AFLD), Simone Gold explained this concern further stating the “[t]here is a known potential mid-pregnancy fertility risk of the experimental vaccine.” The outer layer of the placenta, she wrote, “becomes inflamed causing miscarriage. The vaccine is NOT cleared of infertility risk.”

.@SaraBelPonMD As a mom and Founder of AFLDS, please DM me...



There is a known potential mid-pregnancy fertility risk of the experimental vaccine. “Synciciotrophoblast” becomes inflamed causing miscarriage. The vaccine is NOT cleared of infertility risk. pic.twitter.com/FKfHCe3c5Q — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) February 8, 2021

Clarifying this topic further in a recent interview, Dr. Gold explained how losing a pregnancy “in the second trimester is not very common,” and that the typical reason this happens is that “the placenta has some kind of failure.”

This can occur, she said, with pregnant mothers who become infected with COVID-19, as is documented in the AFLD’s white paper.

“The concern with the experimental COVID vaccine is that it may mimic kind of a permanent COVID status,” she explained. “So, you're taking a situation that would be time limited,” only for the short duration one endures an infection with the virus, with even the sad possibility of having a miscarriage due to the virus.

“But what would be much worse,” Gold said, would be a scenario where a woman “forever more cannot maintain a pregnancy” because of receiving an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. “So, instead of just the one-time episode of the illness,” Gold continued, a woman may find she instead has “a lifelong episode of infertility.”

Attached to Dr. Gold’s tweet were screen shots of pages 23-24 of an AFLD white paper on the topic of these COVID-19 experimental vaccines. Explaining this significant risk in “layman’s terms,” the volunteer physicians organization explains that “getting COVID-19 has been associated with a high risk of mid-pregnancy miscarriage because the placenta fails – but the vaccine may do the exact same thing – but not for just the few weeks of being sick – but forever.” What this means, they continued, is “repeated pregnancies would keep failing ~mid-pregnancy.”

As the survival rate for individuals under 50 years is 99.98% (without early treatment), the AFLD’s white paper affirmed,“[i]t is completely reckless to give this vaccine to millions of people who would otherwise all be expected to recover” from COVID-19.

Dr. Gold put it even a little stronger. “It's lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you're a young female,” she said. “It's that simple … I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it's very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

