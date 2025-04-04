Pregnant woman badly hurt from rock thrown at Tesla amid rise in anti-Musk sentiment

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an incident in which, according to an officer, the woman was only inches away from being killed.

(LifeSiteNews) – Police are investigating after a pregnant Canadian woman was severely injured when a large rock crashed through the windshield of her Tesla in Vancouver.

The incident occurred in the midst of similar attacks on Elon Musk’s car brand, both in Canada and worldwide, that seem to be connected to his support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating the incident in which the woman, a passenger in the Tesla, was struck by a two-pound rock that went straight through the car’s windshield and hit her face.

According to Sgt. Steve Addison, the woman was only inches away from being killed and suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injury, and is recovering.”

The VPD said at this time that it does not know where the rock came from, but it is looking into whether the incident was a criminal act in which someone intentionally targeted the vehicle.

Hundreds of people have staged anti-Musk protests at Tesla showrooms around the world, including no less than four in the Vancouver area in what was known as Tesla Takedown’s Global Day of Action.

VPD said it is investigating no less than 28 anti-Tesla incidents in the Vancouver area since Trump became president. Some incidents include vandalism to Teslas with their windshields being “smashed.”

Musk, as CEO of Tesla, has called out the multitude of reported acts of vandalism targeting his car brand and dealerships worldwide.

Since Trump took office in January, Musk has been tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which to date has showcased large amounts of government waste and fraud. This has resulted in a large wave of anti-Musk sentiment, seemingly due to his connection to Trump.

The VPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 604-717-4021.

