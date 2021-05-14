Pregnant women ‘should not be taking’ the COVID shot: vaccine expert
INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pamela Acker spoke with LifeSite reporter Stephen Kokx at the Bringing America Back to Life convention last month. They spoke about a variety of topics, including the Johnson & Johnson shot, the effects COVID injections have for pregnant women, and on vaccines in general.
Acker works for The Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation. She explained to Kokx that people who take the Johnson & Johnson injection will receive the DNA of aborted babies in their bodies. She said that this experimental shot may cause far worse physiological reactions for people than other COVID vaccines.
Acker, who recently published a new book titled Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, clearly states that pregnant women “shouldn't be taking these” shots because there is increasing “anecdotal evidence that it does cause miscarriages.” She also notes that she has seen many instances where women have miscarriages.
In her book (which can be purchased by clicking here) Acker talks about whether or not the emphasis on vaccines in modern science is a good medical model. “I don't think we should be treating people for diseases they don't have.” The book also discusses whether autism, “allergies and autoimmunity, and even cancer [are] potentially linked to vaccination.”
