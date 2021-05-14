Pregnant women ‘should not be taking’ the COVID shot: vaccine expert

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pamela Acker spoke with LifeSite reporter Stephen Kokx at the Bringing America Back to Life convention last month. They spoke about a variety of topics, including the Johnson & Johnson shot, the effects COVID injections have for pregnant women, and on vaccines in general.

Acker works for The Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation. She explained to Kokx that people who take the Johnson & Johnson injection will receive the DNA of aborted babies in their bodies. She said that this experimental shot may cause far worse physiological reactions for people than other COVID vaccines.