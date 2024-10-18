Premier Scott Moe promises if re-elected to ban gender-confused boys from girls’ locker rooms

The Saskatchewan leader's vow to crack down on biological males claiming to be females from using girls’ bathrooms comes after an outcry from parents and members of his own party over an incident at a rural school.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe now says his first “order of business” should he be re-elected to lead the province will be to ban gender-confused boys from accessing girls’ change rooms in public schools.

“If we are re-elected, I’d be very clear,” Moe told the media yesterday at a press conference.

“There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls.”

Moe’s sudden firm promise to crack down on biological males claiming to be females from using girls’ bathrooms comes after an outcry from parents and members of his own party over an incident at a rural school.

Yesterday, LifeSiteNews reported that Canadian parents were outraged after learning their children’s school allowed two gender-confused biological males claiming to be female full access to the Grade 7 girls’ changing room.

The incident, which was first reported by the Western Standard, concerns Balgonie Elementary School in rural Saskatchewan. A student told her parents she was not comfortable with having to share changing rooms used for gym class with biological males.

The student’s father pleaded with school officials as well as to Moe, but his calls for action fell on deaf ears.

At his press conference, Moe was asked about why the policy was not included in his party’s re-election platform. He said that the issue has “come to light in the last day or two. We’ve maybe heard some rumours or inklings from it before.”

Moe also defended the privacy of girls in their school spaces while responding to a question about his new policy possibly violating the gender-confused students’ human rights.

“I understand that there’s folks that, you know, individuals that will be a biological male but may identify as something different,” he said.

“What about the rights of all of the other girls that are changing in that very change room? They have rights as well.”

Moe said the new policy will apply to one’s biological sex and not their chosen “gender identity.”

Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held on October 28.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, LGBT indoctrination targeting kids has been on the rise in Canada and worldwide, leading to Canadians fighting back in protest.

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported that a leading female gender ideology activist, who also worked as a school counselor, has been charged with grievous sexual offenses involving a minor.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan, have in recent months proposed legislation that would strengthen parental rights.

Share











