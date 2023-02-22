Premiers sign joint letter telling Trudeau provinces won’t share health data with federal gov’t: report

'While enhanced broader data sharing will now be explored and undertaken, to reflect capacities and needs in each of our jurisdictions, individual personal health information cannot and will not be exchanged.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s premiers have all reportedly signed a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explaining that the various provincial healthcare systems will not be sharing any data with the federal government as part of its new deal to receive funding.

“In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, signed by all premiers, we pledged the following,” begins a letter signed by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, which was shared online last Thursday by Tim Goyetche, a naturopath and former World Health Organization (WHO) consultant.

Received from New Brunswick’s Premier, @premierbhiggs, yesterday. Who indicated that all 12 Premieres in Canada have signed a joint letter to @JustinTrudeau stating they will NOT share health information with the Canadian Government. Digital ID Setback for Trudeau and the @wef 😀 pic.twitter.com/xe2qFhL7rX — 🍁Tim Goyetche🍁 (@WitchDrTim) February 16, 2023

“While enhanced broader data sharing will now be explored and undertaken, to reflect capacities and needs in each of our jurisdictions, individual personal health information cannot and will not be exchanged,” reads the letter.

Goyetche says he received the letter after asking Higgs’ office what the province’s plan was regarding the privacy of each individual’s healthcare information.

Higgs noted in the letter that “There has been no such request for New Brunswickers’ personal health information from the Federal Government, nor would we agree to it if they did request it.”

Goyetche, in a follow-up tweet, provided a screenshot of the PDF of the email containing the letter, which he said should reassure those doubtful of the document’s authenticity.

“For those doubting the authenticity of this document, here is the email received from the premier’s office on February 15, and the PDF document in its entirety screenshot in Thunderbird email client. I removed my email address for obvious reasons,” tweeted Goyetche last Friday.

For those doubting the authenticity of this document, here is the email received from the premier’s office on February 15, and the PDF document in its entirety screenshot in Thunderbird email client. I removed my email address for obvious reasons. pic.twitter.com/Vw89lhs7JA — 🍁Tim Goyetche🍁 (@WitchDrTim) February 17, 2023

LifeSiteNews contacted the office of Higgs to confirm the authenticity of the letter but has yet to receive a reply.

The reported letter comes after the February 13 agreement Canada’s provincial premier struck with the federal government to procure funding for healthcare.

Canada’s premiers had collectively asked the federal government to live up to its end of the bargain when it comes to healthcare funding, after the total amount of federal funding for each province had dropped from covering 35 percent of costs to 22 percent of costs in recent years.

At the time of the meeting, two premiers, Danielle Smith of Alberta and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, had publicly said that they would decline participation in any type of national healthcare “digital ID” program as a condition to receive federal funds.

In Canada, as per the constitution, health care falls 100 percent under the authority of the provincial governments. However, some federal money is transferred to provinces to subsidize the massive costs.

Due to this reliance on the federal government, and the recent conduct of federal officials, many Canadians have become concerned that future federal funding could become tied to a sort of national healthcare digital identification system.

This concern has only been further inflamed with the recent revelation that the Trudeau government is indeed in favor of, and actively pursuing, a national digital ID system.

Last year, through an Inquiry of Ministry, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Leslyn Lewis demanded information from the Trudeau government and Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra over its participation in the World Economic Forum’s “Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI)” pilot program.

Through this action, it was reported that the Trudeau government has a $105.3 million contract with the WEF to create a digital ID system for travel.

