President of Belgian health insurance company promotes euthanasia as solution for aging population

Luc Van Gorp, president of Christian Mutuality, advocated suicide for older people who are ‘tired of life’ and shockingly described the elderly as a ‘mountain of meat’ that ‘starts to smell.’

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop expanding assisted suicide

(LifeSiteNews) — The president of Belgium’s largest health care fund has promoted euthanasia as a solution for the country’s aging population problem.

Luc Van Gorp, head of Christian Mutuality (CM), pointed out that the number of people over 80 in Belgium will double up to 1.2 million by 2050, putting enormous financial pressure on the health care system and insurance companies.

According to De Specialist, Van Gorp said the problem cannot be solved with more money and called for “a radically different approach.”

“Doctors and other health professionals are now doing their utmost to make everyone live longer, but for what purpose? Living longer is not an end in itself, is it? It must first of all be about the question: how long can I live with quality [of life].”

“What about the category of older people who receive maximum care, but who still do not have the quality of life they want? That question is asked far too little,” he stated.

Van Gorp said that in addition to the current euthanasia law, there “should also be a softer form for people who feel that their lives are complete,” adding that “Many elderly people are tired of life.”

Instead of calling the process suicide, which has negative connotations, he “would rather call it: giving life back.”

“I know it is sensitive, but we really have to dare to have that debate.”

“In the course of history, we have put death in a separate box. That’s something for the black uniforms, versus the white uniforms that take care of the living. But those two worlds are mixed up, death is part of life.”

Van Gorp stressed that the cost of caring for people towards the end of their life may not be worth it in terms of what it yields: “For example, some cancer patients still get heavy at the end of their lives, expensive medication to stretch their lives by a few days, sometimes even literally a few hours. But is that really what those patients want at the time?”

In a telling remark, the manager used the metaphor of a mountain of meat that begins to smell to describe elderly citizens.

“I sometimes compare the aging people with a mountain of meat,” he said. “That mountain first ends up in healthcare. Doctors and hospitals get to work on this and make good money from it. But as soon as that meat starts to smell, they pass it on to elderly care. But aging is not only the responsibility of the people who work in elderly care.”

While several left-wing and liberal politicians were sympathetic to Van Gorp’s ideas, Christian Democrat leader Sammy Mahdi opposed the plans, saying, “If someone is tired of life and feels like they are standing in the way and no longer getting visitors, then we are failing as a society.”

Van Gorp reiterated his ideas in an interview with the newspaper DeMorgen, in which he stated:

The demand for care will only increase in the coming years. If we just keep doing the way we are doing today, we’re going for an outright care crash. We can only prevent this if we choose a radically different approach, from a healthy society that puts quality of life first instead of quantity.

“Numerous healthcare providers have long indicated that it cannot continue in this way,” he said. “There are simply not enough professional hands left to provide all care. And as a society, we create too little space to take care of those who are most dear to us.”

The executive concluded by calling for a national debate on the issue of euthanizing the elderly: “However delicate, we must dare to enter into the debate about quality of life, including at the end of life. Better today than tomorrow.”

In 2002, Belgium was the second country in the post-World War II era that legalized euthanasia. In 2014, it became the first country to abolish the age restriction on euthanasia. It currently allows euthanasia for minors who suffer from a (supposedly) “terminal” disease, are close to death, or suffer from chronic pain and have the consent of their parents and doctors.

In 2018, a government report revealed that three minors received lethal injections between 2016 and 2017.

The number of legal yearly euthanasia cases has been steadily on the rise since its legalization in 2002, reaching almost 3,000 cases in 2022.

