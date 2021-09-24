President of Brazil denied entry into New York pizza place because he’s unvaccinated

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — One foreign dignitary visiting the United States received a less-than hospitable reception in the Big Apple this week, as shown by a photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro eating a slice of pizza on a New York sidewalk because the city’s vaccination rules forbade him from entry.

Bolsonaro was in America for a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, the Daily Mail reports. A viral photo depicts him and his entourage enjoying an informal meal outside due to his lack of a vaccine passport as required by Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio’s rules for indoor establishments such as restaurants.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil eating Pizza on a sidewalk in New York because he doesn't have a vaccine passport to get into restaurants. pic.twitter.com/VP6qStGE5j — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 20, 2021

While his official status is confidential, Bolsonaro says he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He contracted the virus last year, describing it as a “little flu” and citing his past athletic experience for the mildness of his symptoms. A body of research indicates that post-infection immunity is actually more protective against reinfection than vaccinated immunity, which vaccine advocates are trying to compensate for by promoting booster shots at shortening intervals.

Nevertheless, U.S. “vaccine passport” policies tend not to recognize natural immunity as an alternative to vaccination.

On Monday, Bolsonaro reportedly laughed and said “not me” when encouraged to take the AstraZeneca COVID shot by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. One member of Bolsonaro’s delegation, who arrived a week before the president, tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined in a New York hotel.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Friday that the Biden administration was “concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 214643 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Around the world, many continue to harbor concerns that the COVID vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials. Vaccine defenders note that the one-year development period was not starting from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology; and that one of the innovations of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety. However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1–3 years on their own — to just three months apiece.

While cases of severe harm reported to VAERS after taking COVID shots represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of underreporting, the VAERS website offers simply that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In May, NBC News published a report acknowledging experts’ concerns about “gaps” in federal monitoring of the COVID vaccines. While the government currently relies on a “hodgepodge” of sources for safety data, the report explained, the quoted experts call for a more “robust ‘active’ surveillance system [that] can search large volumes of patient care records to compare rates of adverse events in people who received vaccines with those who didn’t.”

Such concerns were intensified Monday by a Project Veritas report showing insiders at Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a federal facility, speaking candidly about serious medical complications they’ve seen after COVID vaccination that are not being reported. Acknowledging the COVID vaccines’ potential dangers would severely undermine the Biden administration’s heavy investment in the idea that the vaccines are the key to ending the pandemic.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











