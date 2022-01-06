Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
News

President of Serbia intervenes to stop Australia from booting tennis star Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, who refuses COVID jabs, gave thousands in aid to Australia in 2020.
Featured Image

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

BELGRADE (LifeSiteNews) — Australia’s decision to deny Novak Djokovic, who hails from Serbia, entry to Australia has become an international incident.

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has said that he has spoken to Djokovic and is in the process of intervening in the dispute.

“I’ve just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic,” Vučić posted on Instagram. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.

“In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the tennis star had previously voiced his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccination and mandates, including travel mandates. He was to be allowed entry to Australia on the basis of a medical exemption, although the basis of this exemption is unclear.

The grounds for denying him entry are apparently due to a mistaken application for a visa which does not allow for medical exemptions. The Australia Border force have not yet given any comment.

The Grand Slam at the Australian Open is taking place in Victoria, the state governed by Daniel Andrews – one of the most committed proponents of Covid restrictions in the world.

Robin Monotti, the London-based filmmaker, architect and close associate with Mike Yeadon, has called for other players to boycott the tournament:

“Any tennis player with integrity should now boycott the Australian Open. But is Djokovic the only tennis player with integrity?”

The hashtag #WeAreNovak is trending on social media.

This is the first international dispute over Covid vaccination requirements involving direct intervention by a head of state on behalf on an unvaccinated citizen.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Djokovic gave $25,000 in aid to Australia communities damaged by fire in January 2020.

 

 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.