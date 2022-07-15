President of women’s rights nonprofit cannot tell US congressman what a woman is

Like many Democrats, President of National Women’s Law Center Fatima Goss Graves is unable to answer a basic biological question.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The president of National Women’s Law Center was unable to define what a woman is during a U.S. House of Representatives hearing this week.

On July 13, U.S. Representative Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) asked Fatima Goss Graves for the definition of “woman,” as liberals across the country remain unable to agree on an answer, according to a video posted by the Post Millennial.

Rep. Clyde: “Since you’re the president of the National Women’s Law Center, I was hoping that you could define what a woman is for us” pic.twitter.com/8LIqQFEVeW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2022

“Since you’re the president of the National Women’s Law Center, I was hoping that you could define what a woman is for us,” Clyde asked.

“As the president of the National Women’s Law Center, you can imagine I say ‘woman’ a lot in my day job,” Goss Graves responded, avoiding the question.

“OK, so I’m just asking for the definition,” pressed Clyde.

“What I’ll tell you is, I am a woman,” Goss Graves said, raising her voice. “That’s how I identify. But I wonder, however, if in part the reason that you’re asking the question is that you’re trying to suggest that…”

“I’m simply asking the question, and I simply want an answer,” Clyde replied calmly.

“I think it’s actually really important to be very clear here that there are people who identify as nonbinary, I think about 5% of young people… who can be pregnant,” Goss Graves responded.

“OK, alright, we’re not gonna go there,” Clyde interjected. “I was hoping that maybe you would say something that maybe we learned in high school biology that has to do with X and Y chromosomes which define male and female, but I guess we’re not going to get there.”

The recent difficulty in defining “woman” was explored by Matt Walsh’s documentary What is a Woman? In the documentary, the Daily Wire columnist reveals how difficult it is for progressives to answer this simple question.

During a recent Senate hearing, University of California-Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges told Senator Josh Hawley that doubting men can get pregnant “opens trans people up to violence.”

This is a real exchange that just occurred in a United States Senate hearing where a Democrat abortion witness accuses @HawleyMO of causing violence because he said that only women can get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/eyu7v4mdCm — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) July 12, 2022

“Many cis women have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy,” she insisted. “There are also trans man who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy.”

Similarly, during confirmation hearings this March, Supreme Court associate justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to define what a woman is.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: “I can’t. Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.” pic.twitter.com/BK1ENBdYcG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 23, 2022

However, Jackson replied, “I can’t.” She added, “Not in this context, I’m not a biologist.”

“Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes,” she continued. “If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law and I decide.”

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about,” Blackburn responded.

