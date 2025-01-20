President Trump at inauguration: ‘I was saved by God to make America great again’

‘I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again,’ Trump said during his inaugural address.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In his inaugural address on Monday, President Donald Trump credited God with saving him from assassination so he could “make America great again,” right after being officially sworn in as president of the United States once more.

After taking the oath of office and acknowledging the past presidents and other top dignitaries in attendance, Trump declared that the “golden age of America begins right now,” under which the nation would “flourish and be respected again all over the world,” “our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced,” and America would “soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.”

“My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom,” he said. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over. Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government.”

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” Trump went on. “A tide of change is sweeping the country. My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.”

The president promised that the “vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end,” alluding to his own experience facing a series of impeachment attempts in his first term and failed prosecutions in the years since. “Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents. Something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law.”

“Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history,” Trump went on. “Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then and even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God, to make America great again.”

Trump devoted a portion of his speech to detailing an ambitious slate of executive orders he plans to sign later today, addressing everything from border security and energy development, to ending all government censorship of social media and persecution of political opponents, to eliminating “diversity, equity, & inclusion” initiatives in the federal government and restoring a working definition of “sex” to recognize only the two actual genders.

“Success will be measured not just by battles we win, but by wars we end and never get into,” he added, declaring his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker.” At the same time, he teased that the “United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons.”

“We will pursue or manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” he said, while “China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.”

Trump defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris in November in one of the most emotionally-fraught races in recent memory. The populist celebrity businessman who won one of the most stunning political upsets in 2016 but was ousted in 2020’s intensely disputed election results, Trump staged a decisive comeback, first riding a wave of sympathy generated by Democrat-led prosecution efforts against him to win the Republican Party’s nomination, then taking advantage of deep discontent with Democrat incumbent Joe Biden’s economy, open southern border, and fixation on catering to woke ideology instead of serving mainstream Americans.

