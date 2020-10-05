President Trump leaving the hospital today: ‘I feel better than I did 20 years ago!’

News

'Don’t be afraid’ of the coronavirus, Trump encouraged Americans.
Mon Oct 5, 2020 - 5:45 pm EST
In this handout provided by the White House, President Donald J. Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 3, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Joyce N. Boghosian / The White House via Getty Images
Doug Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
BETHESDA, Maryland, October 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced Monday via Twitter that he will be leaving the hospital this evening and encouraged Americans, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

Within less than two hours, his tweet accumulated over 300,000 “likes” and 80,000 “retweets.” 

The President’s detractors were quick to take to social media to denounce his reassuring  words.

Eric Topol offered an edited version of the president’s tweet, failing to recognize that President Trump’s words encouraging people not to fear are no different from FDR’s admonishment, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” in his 1933 innaugural address, during the unprecedented economic crisis of the Great Depression. 

CNN columnist Seth Abramson went further, claiming that President Trump had “just slapped the face of every COVID-19 survivor and every family member of a COVID-19 victim.”

“We've never had a president act so publicly and so flagrantly like a sociopath,” said Abramson. 

Notwithstanding the outlandish negative claims from leftists, crowds of supporters waving banners, offering prayers for and get-well messages to the president have stationed themselves outside Walter Reed Medical Center where the president has been since Friday during the duration of his stay. 

