President Trump nominates Fox News’s pro-vax Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General  

In her new book, former Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat describes herself as a Christian. Notably, during her time at Fox News, Nesheiwat widely promoted vaccines, specifically against COVID.

(LifeSiteNews) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general.

“I am proud to announce that Dr. Janette Nesheiwat will be the Nation’s Doctor as the United States Surgeon General. Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified Medical Doctor with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives,” Trump wrote in a November 22 press release on Truth Social.

“She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives,” he added.



The role of the United States Surgeon General is to provide “Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce their risk of illness and injury.”

Nesheiwat was nominated alongside Marty Makary is as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and former Rep. Dave Weldon, a Republican from Florida, as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Notably, during her time at Fox News, Nesheiwat widely promoted vaccines, specifically against COVID, despite evidence that the vaccines were both unnecessary and dangerous.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front lines in New York City treating thousands of Americans and helped patients in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Historic Operation Warp Speed that saved hundreds of millions of lives,” Trump stated in his press release.

READ: Alberta mother accuses health agency of trying to vaccinate son against her wishes

In addition to working as a medical contributor for Fox News, Nesheiwat is the author of Beyond the Stethoscope: Miracles in Medicine, which is described as a series of stories “of miraculous recoveries, experiences in the ER, and global medical missions [that] illuminate the transformative power of prayer and unwavering dedication to healing and service.”

She also works as a medical director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey.

Nesheiwat responded to the nomination on X, saying, “I am deeply honored and humbled by this nomination to serve as Surgeon General of the United States. Thank you, Mr. President, for your trust. I pledge to work tirelessly to promote health, inspire hope, and serve our nation with dedication and compassion @realDonaldTrump.”

I am deeply honored and humbled by this nomination to serve as Surgeon General of the United States. Thank you, Mr. President, for your trust. I pledge to work tirelessly to promote health, inspire hope, and serve our nation with dedication and compassion @realDonaldTrump #MAHA pic.twitter.com/anKuzkYNcz — Dr Janette Nesheiwat (@DoctorJanette) November 23, 2024

Born in Carmel, New York, Nesheiwat is the child of Christian immigrants from Jordan. She was raised in Florida.

READ: Idaho health district votes to stop offering COVID vaccines at its medical centers

Share











