Presidential candidate Eduardo Verástegui promises not to let LGBT ideology ‘contaminate’ Mexico

The pro-life Catholic actor vowed to protect children in schools from sexualization and to keep biological men out of women's sports competition.

MEXICO CITY (LifeSitenews) – Pro-life Catholic actor and Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui said he strongly opposes as a Mexican presidential candidate the LGBT agenda and will protect children from rainbow “indoctrination” and “sexualization” in schools.

Verástegui declared on X, formerly Twitter, that if elected president he will not allow LGBT ideology to “contaminate” Mexico. He said he would oppose the sexualization of school children, public Pride propaganda, adoption by homosexuals, transexual men competing in women’s sports, and the entire agenda represented by the rainbow flag.

“Let me be very clear,” he said. “If I am given the opportunity to be President of Mexico, I will not allow the whole LGBT alphabet and more to continue to contaminate our nation. I do not want Mexican children sexualized and indoctrinated in schools with books that promote gender ideology. Neither propaganda in public spaces, nor adoptions that deprive children of having a mom and dad. There is no right to adopt, there is the right of children to be adopted.”

All Mexicans will have the same opportunities, without privileges. And there will be no men usurping the place of women in sports competitions, reducing them to mere spectators of the triumphs of athletes with a physical advantage. In Mexico we have a beautiful flag and that is the only flag that represents us and there we all fit. We will not allow groups of a noisy minority to come and define public policies that affect the vast majority of our nation. The lion’s roar can already be heard. Long live the family!

Que quede muy claro. Si me dan la oportunidad de ser Presidente de México, no voy a permitir que todo el abecedario LGTB y más siga contaminando nuestra nación. No quiero niños mexicanos sexualizados y adoctrinados en las escuelas con libros que promueven la ideología de género.… — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) December 4, 2023

Verástegui filed Sept. 7 as a presidential candidate for Mexico’s 2024 elections. He must secure close to 1 million signatures by early January to get his name on the presidential ballot.

When announcing his candidacy, the pro-life actor declared, “My fight is for life. My fight is for freedom. It is time to remove the same old people from power. Our country needs a new way of doing politics, to eradicate corruption and impunity. We are on time! Let’s go all out, for our Mexico!”

Es un hecho. Ya es hora. Después de un período de discernimiento, tomé la decisión más importante de mi vida: acabo de registrar ante el INE mi intención como aspirante a candidato independiente a la presidencia de la República Mexicana, para las elecciones del 2 de junio de… pic.twitter.com/yEUWSJdc2Q — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) September 8, 2023

Verástegui is best known for his most recent production of the summer’s surprise blockbuster movie exposing child trafficking, Sound of Freedom. Since the premiere of the movie, which starred Jim Caviezel, Verástegui has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child sex trafficking.

In July, he stood with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele as he signed a pledge to halt child exploitation. And on Nov. 24, Argentina president-elect Javier Milei signed an agreement with Verástegui pledging to fight child sex trafficking.

