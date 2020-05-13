News

‘Price Is Right’ gives $100,000 to Planned Parenthood in matching donation with RuPaul

The TV game show called the abortion giant, which was responsible for the deaths of 345,672 preborn children last year, a 'charity.'
Wed May 13, 2020 - 3:02 pm EST
May 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The long-running game show The Price Is Right took a hit to its reputation as unifying family entertainment Monday evening with its guest host, Emmy-winning drag queen RuPaul, donating nearly $100,000 to the notorious abortion chain Planned Parenthood.

The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race joined the show’s current regular host, comedian Drew Carey, for the CBS special The Price is Right At Night, during which RuPaul pledged to give Planned Parenthood a donation matching the final total of prizes won by contestants. 

The evening’s final sum turned out to be $97,266, Fox News reported.

CBS’ press release for the episode describes Planned Parenthood merely as a “charity,” with no hint that the organization killed 345,672 preborn children last year while receiving more than $616 million from the federal government, $430 million in private revenue, and $591 million in charitable contributions.

Many former fans of the show took to social media to express their disgust:

RuPaul, meanwhile, is involved in a range of LGBT activism and crossdressing-themed entertainment projects, including the promotion of children entering the drag world.

