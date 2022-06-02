‘Pride Month’ hits the Church as Pope Francis appoints pro-LGBT clergy to key Vatican posts

(LifeSiteNews) – On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, the panel unpacks Pope Francis’ controversial Vatican appointments, some of the key takeaways from the globalist elites’ annual meeting at Davos, and how Catholics and Christians can survive the onslaught of “Pride Month.”
Liz Yore, a lawyer who has fought for children’s rights, sheds light on how some of the pro-LGBT bishops appointed by the pope have been tied to the clergy sex abuse scandals and ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
“For those of us, many of us who have been working in the field of trying to prevent and expose clergy abuse, this is a very troubling appointment,” Yore said regarding Pope Francis’ elevation of Bishop Robert McElroy to cardinal.
Father James Altman discussed this news by calling on Catholics to remain faithful to the truth and teachings of the Catholic Church, despite these appointments.
“There’s no such thing as Francis’ magisterium that can somehow change the deposit of faith,” he stated. “You never have to obey a disobedient bishop, and you never have to obey a disobedient pope.”
On a different note, the panel reacted to some of the talks out of the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland, last month.
Yore warned that international elites are planning “more totalitarian shutdowns, more viruses, but we’re also going to realize that censorship is an integral part of their operation.”
Meanwhile, with June’s “Pride Month” in full force by corporations around the world, Father Altman and the other panelists said Catholics must reclaim the month for the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
“June is supposed to be a month where we can focus on the glorious heart of Jesus in His Precious Blood spilled out for us on the Cross,” Altman said. “A holy, holy month where we acknowledge our humanity and our sinfulness before our merciful Lord. That’s what it’s supposed to be.”
There’s much more in this week’s episode. Listen below or by clicking here.
