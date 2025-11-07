Priest alleges Cardinal McElroy engaged in homosexual affairs

In a November 1 open letter, Father Michael Briese accused McElroy of 'lifelong infidelity to celibacy and living a moral priesthood.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — A whistleblower archdiocesan priest whom Cardinal Robert McElroy has asked the Vatican to laicize has alleged that McElroy has been involved in three homosexual affairs over the years before being appointed archbishop of Washington.

Father Michael Briese ratcheted up his public accusations against McElroy after the cardinal reportedly refused the priest’s request for a meeting. Briese, whose previous allegations — which McElroy dismissed as defamatory — were focused on years-long predatory clergy sexual abuse cover-ups by McElroy and his predecessor, Cardinal Wilton Gregory.

Briese’s latest round of allegations took aim at the cardinal-archbishop’s personal life.

In an open letter published on November 1, Briese suggested in explicit, graphic terms that McElroy had engaged in sodomic practices over the 40 years of his priesthood.

The incensed priest accused McElroy of “lifelong infidelity to celibacy and living a moral priesthood,” and said, “Your immoral behavior as an ordained Catholic priest and bishop is despicable!”

Briese alleged in his letter:

The first was your boss, the late homosexual Infidel Archbishop Quinn. You two enjoyed one another. Was that what you thought was brotherly love? It was not! It was infidelity to your promise of celibacy. Then your lover who died in 2008. You two were known to frequent a nearby gay bar. Today you have that lover from Oakland. You two looked great standing side by side over there in Rome. Nice couple.

In a phone conversation with LifeSiteNews, Fr. Briese insisted that his troubling allegations regarding McElroy are true but was unable at the time to provide corroborating evidence or witnesses.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Cardinal McElroy’s archdiocesan press office for comment regarding the allegations but received no response.

Share











