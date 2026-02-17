Priest celebrates Latin Mass outside Planned Parenthood ‘in reparation for crime of abortion’

On Sunday Fr. Javier Olivera Ravasi, SE offered a Traditional Latin Mass outside Planned Parenthood 'to ask forgiveness and make reparation for the crime of abortion.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Innocent blood was shed in San Francisco this week, not only inside the city’s Planned Parenthood facility but outside as well.

On Sunday, February 15, Fr. Javier Olivera Ravasi, SE offered a Traditional Latin Mass “to ask forgiveness and make reparation for the crime of abortion.”

“And why the Mass here, on the street?” Ravasi asked to those gathered around during a brief sermon, amid rainfall. “First of all, to pray for the conversion of those who work in these places; so that one day God may touch their minds and wills, and they may come to understand that, even if they do not realize it, they are taking the life of an innocent.”

https://t.co/aKsX3JLvSD

Una Misa en Planned Parenthood Ayer tocó, entre las cuatro misas parroquiales y las confesiones en cada una de ellas, una más, pero esta vez bastante particular.

Era una “misa de campaña”, era el Santo Sacrificio pero no ofrecido en una capilla dedicada… pic.twitter.com/A85MvKTSpM — Padre Javier Olivera Ravasi (@PJavierOR) February 16, 2026

Ravasi is stationed at the beautiful Star of the Sea Parish in San Francisco, where he arrived in 2024. He is also the co-founder of the Order of St. Elias, a society of apostolic life founded in the Archdiocese of Portoviejo, Ecuador, that acts as an “apostolate of the counter-cultural revolution.” He obtained a doctorate in philosophy from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome in 2007 and was ordained a priest in 2008. He has previously worked at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which was founded by Cardinal Raymond Burke. His YouTube channel has over 500,000 subscribers.

On his X account, Ravasi explained that while there were some hecklers who shouted at them during Mass, no one interrupted the liturgy, which was offered under the protection of several umbrellas held by the faithful in attendance.

Hoy, Misa (TLM) bajo la lluvia enfrente de la clínica abortera de Planned Parenthood de San Francisco, California.

No hubo incidentes, más allá de algún que otro “valiente” que desde su vehículo insultara cada tanto como a Cristo en el Calvario.

Un honor que me hayan invitado. pic.twitter.com/XOVKGyXpGT — Padre Javier Olivera Ravasi (@PJavierOR) February 16, 2026

Ravasi also encouraged his listeners to pray “for our own conversion” and to ask God that “this Lent, which is about to begin, may allow us always to bear witness to Christ, in season and out of season, so that we may live a militant Catholicism.”

The Archdiocese of San Francisco is overseen by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who has been one of the most outspoken conservative voices in the U.S. Church for decades. He himself has said the Latin Mass and repeatedly denounced Nancy Pelosi, who represented the city in Congress, for her pro-abortion stance.

San Francisco is also the home to the Walk for Life West Coast. This year’s event, which was held on January 24, began at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, with Cordileone celebrating Mass at 9:30 a.m. He was joined by six of his brother bishops and numerous priests and other religious at the cathedral’s best-attended Mass of the year.

