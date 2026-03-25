Priest defends Carrie Prejean Boller amid clash with Bishop Barron and Cardinal Dolan

(LifeSiteNews) — A young priest from New Jersey has come to the defense of Carrie Prejean Boller amid her removal from President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, stating that, despite descriptions to the contrary by two prominent prelates, her deportment on the commission was “fitting” and “important” for ensuring religious freedom for Catholics and others.

Father Joseph S. DeMarzo III issued his Monday analysis on social media platform X, disagreeing with Bishop Robert Barron’s assessment that Boller was removed from the commission for “browbeating witnesses, aggressively asserting her point of view, hijacking the meeting for her own political purposes.”

“I must disagree with this statement,” explained the young priest who was ordained for the Diocese of Patterson, New Jersey, last June.

Given the purpose of the hearing was “to speak out against discrimination and injustice,” Boller’s exchanges were “fitting” since she was defending the religious liberty rights of all, he explained.

“She asked whether one could reject antisemitism and at the same time condemn the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza, reject political Zionism, or not support the political state of Israel,” addressing Jewish Zionist witnesses on the panel.

In doing so, “Carrie was fulfilling her duty as a member of the board in speaking not only for the protection of Jews, but also for Palestinians,” DeMarzo wrote. “It is also a fair question to ask in light of the thousands of Palestinians who have been killed since October 7. As Catholics, we decry the killing of all innocent human life.”

READ: ‘Faith in a Time of Genocide’: Holy Land Christians call for solidarity, repudiation of Zionism

Furthermore, the young priest argued that Boller’s questioning was also in service to peace and a “caution” against the crime of disproportionate violence in response to offense.

“Her comment and question were also fitting in helping the committee address the evil of antisemitism,” DeMarzo explained. Her line of questioning “can be interpreted as a caution that, in light of evil antisemitic actions, one must not resort to uncontrolled violence against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“There is a fire that was lit, and she was simply pointing out that another fire has been lit, and one cannot put out fire with fire. She wished to hold all persons accountable for violence against innocent human life,” he emphasized.

READ: Gaza releases names of 15,000+ children killed by Israel since October 2023

Additionally, the priest confirmed the importance of defining the term “antisemitism” in a way conforming with reason and the objective moral law. And thus, “as a defender of all faiths,” Boller naturally also defended her own, and did so “courageously in noting that Catholics are in fact not Zionists, and that this should not be remotely part of the definition of antisemitism.”

“The reason this is important is that if rejection of Zionism is equated with antisemitism, it opens the door to the persecution of Catholics, or of people in general,” DeMarzo said. “Since this language is part of the current political context when speaking about Israel’s actions, it is just that Catholics, having their own religious liberty under the First Amendment, be able to disagree with religiously or politically motivated actions which do not reflect what it means to be Catholic.”

The real danger with a false definition of the term, which goes beyond the parameters of the moral law, is that Catholics can be deemed “antisemitic” simply due to their upholding the integrity of their apostolic faith, “which would itself be a form of religious persecution,” DeMarzo said. “The committee cannot serve the purpose of defending religious liberty by denying it to another group, namely Catholics.”

A PRIEST WITH COURAGE: There is nothing like a priest who is masculine, Josephine in his humility, and fearless in defense of Truth. God Bless this priest @Joseph_DeMarzo for standing behind @CarriePrejean1 https://t.co/l3zFovZ9ek pic.twitter.com/xgDAwxBE24 — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) March 24, 2026

READ: How Israel used atrocity propaganda to justify the destruction of Gaza

Reposting DeMarzo’s comments on Monday, Boller expressed her gratitude to the young priest, stating, “At a moment when it would be easier for so many to stay silent, you chose to speak the truth publicly. That alone is a gift, and I am so deeply grateful.”

She went on to classify his statements as “a witness to the Gospel and to the dignity of every human life.”

DeMarzo’s analysis comes in the wake of a sharp public exchange between Boller and fellow Religious Liberty Commission member, Bp. Barron, over the reasons behind her removal from the commission following its February meeting. At that time, she challenged the notion that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism” while defending the right of Americans to protest what many judge to be Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people without being branded “antisemitic.”

She also accurately articulated Catholic doctrine regarding the present modern state of Israel as having no theological, biblical, or prophetical relevance.

READ: Carrie Prejean Boller stands firm as Bishop Barron accuses her of ‘hijacking’ hearing

Following her public challenge to the very well-known Barron to defend the rights of Catholics to maintain authentic doctrine, the latter responded charging that Boller falsely portrayed herself as a victim of anti-Catholic prejudice and that her assertion of her religious liberty being denied was “simply preposterous.”

In response to Barron’s statement, Boller alleged she had originally been asked to resign from the commission last August, casting doubt on Barron’s notion that she was only forced out over her “behavior” at February’s hearing.

“I was asked to resign in August for the same reasons I was removed in February. You knew about this because you called me immediately after I sent you this email, and you were in shock. Do you really want to stick with this story, Your Excellency?” she asked Barron at the time.

In a Tuesday morning post on X, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who also serves on the commission – though, like Barron, did not attend the February meeting – stated he agreed “wholeheartedly” with Barron’s assessment of Boller’s removal.

In response, Catholic author and podcaster Taylor Marshall pointed out how “Cardinal Dolan AND Bishop Barron have endorsed and written book blurbs for Fr James Martin, S.J.,” who is known for his notorious pro-LGBT advocacy.

“Yet both bishops openly rebuke and dogpile onto a Catholic laywoman through a public forum like Twitter [X],” he wrote. “This is effeminate behavior in both cases. Shame on them.”

🚨 Both Cardinal Dolan AND Bishop Barron have endorsed and written book blurbs for Fr James Martin, S.J. 🏳️‍🌈 Yet both bishops openly rebuke and dogpile onto a Catholic laywoman through a public forum like Twitter. This is effeminate behavior in both cases. Shame on them. https://t.co/IG1RaSzCzR — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) March 24, 2026

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