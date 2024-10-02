Priest in Cardinal Cupich’s Chicago gives ‘blessing’ to ‘married’ homosexual men

Notorious Chicago priest Fr. Michael Pfleger recently ‘blessed’ two homosexuals who have been ‘married’ for seven years, in the latest such ceremony in Cardinal Blase Cupich’s Archdiocese of Chicago.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Heterodox Chicago priest Fr. Michael Pfleger carried out a “blessing” of two homosexuals who have been civilly “married” for seven years.

On September 29, Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Parish, who is notorious for his sacrilegious liturgies, “blessed” Michael Thiry and Nathanial Washington on their seventh “wedding” anniversary, at an event that closely resembled a wedding.

“I wanted them to know that God loves them like he loves everybody,” Pfleger said, apparently preferring to allow the men to live in sin than show them true love and correct their lifestyle.

READ: Chicago priest ‘blesses’ lesbians as ‘holy spouses’ in blasphemous ceremony, cites Pope Francis

Following the “blessing,” which the Chicago Sun-Times referred to as an “intimate ceremony,” the two men held a party at their apartment where they read Scripture passages. The men did not disclose which passages they read, but they presumably did not read Leviticus, Genesis, or the epistles of St. Paul and St. Jude, which clearly condemn homosexuality and/or describe marriage as between a man and a woman.

Pfleger, who has expressed support for “women priests,” remarked that he thanks “God that in my priesthood that things have changed so I can” give “blessings” to homosexual “couples.”

Fiducia Supplicans, which Pope Francis controversially approved last December, is routinely used to justify ceremonies that include “blessing” homosexual unions. Another such event occurred in Cardinal Blase Cupich’s Archdiocese of Chicago earlier this year.

In February, a popular magazine in Uruguay covered the civil “wedding” of two homosexual men and the “blessing” they received from a Catholic priest two days afterward.

As Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has noted, “blessing” a homosexual “couple” necessarily approves their relationship, in contradiction to Catholic teaching. “Indeed, if one blesses the couple qua couple, that is, as united by a sexual relationship other than marriage, then one is approving that union, since it is the union that constitutes them as such a couple,” he wrote.

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual activity as “intrinsically disordered,” mortally sinful, and a “sin that cries to heaven,” in accordance with Sacred Scripture and the constant Tradition of the Church. The Church also teaches that the homosexual inclination is itself “objectively disordered.”

Accordingly, Fiducia Supplicans has sparked opposition from orthodox Catholic prelates, priests, and lay people worldwide.

Share











