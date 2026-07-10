Priest in Cdl. Tobin’s diocese urges Church to ‘lift up LGBTQ people’ after celebrating ‘Pride Mass’

Father Alexander Santora, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, ignored Catholic teaching on homosexuality while encouraging the Catholic Church to embrace 'pride.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Alexander M. Santora, the pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, who recently celebrated the parish’s ninth annual blasphemous “Pride Mass,” wrote an article reflecting on how his parish has “lifted up” so-called “LGBT Catholics,” encouraging other parishes to follow suit.

In a June 18 op-ed for the Daily Journal headlined “My church lifts up LGBTQ people. Others must,” Fr. Santora, who officially remains in good standing with the Church, recalled celebrating Our Lady of Grace’s June 14 “Pride Mass” with the explicit approval of heterodox Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark, and how the parish has welcomed numerous parishioners who identify as “LGBT” with their same-sex “partners” as well as many faithful who bring their children along to these “Pride Masses.”

The priest also defended the use of the phrase “pride,” one of the deadly sins, and echoed a recent call by Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico for the Church to “draw closer to LGBTQ people” while sharply criticizing the many faithful who reached out to express their concerns over the sacrilegious Mass.

“For nine years, my Hoboken church, Our Lady of Grace, has hosted an annual Pride Mass during June, which has been dubbed ‘Pride Month,'” Santora wrote. “Our parishioners knew about this Mass weeks in advance and they do come with their children. One parent told me, ‘We want our children growing up in an inclusive church.'”

“One young adult who has worshipped solo for years brought his partner and introduced him to me for the first time. This encounter is the reason we hold the Mass,” the priest continued. “One couple came from Jersey City and one man said he’d like to bring his mother here for Mass since she left her own church when the priest preached fire and brimstone about homosexuality.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

READ: Cdls. McElroy, Cupich send letter of ‘encouragement’ to Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT conference

Furthermore, LGBT “pride,” which Fr. Santora supports, is societally promoted as an acceptance of all things related to the LGBT ideology and, at its heart, is a rejection of traditional Catholic teaching on marriage, morality, and the family. Pride is also listed by the Church as one of the seven deadly sins – an aspect often highlighted by clerics who warn against promoting, or participating in, “Pride month,” and other “gay pride” events.

Santora lamented that over the years he had “received thousands of emails, phone calls and snail mail from all over the country with one objective: ‘Stop this blasphemy and cancel the Mass.'” Indeed, the TFP (Tradition, Family, Property) Student Action organization launched a petition for Fr. Santora to call off the sacrilegious event that received over 17,000 signatures.

The priest, however, did not heed the concerned faithful’s advice.

Santora also defended the use of the term “Pride Mass,” citing the outreach to Catholics who identify as “LGBT” during Pope Francis’ pontificate.

“We deliberately call it Pride because we want people to know what Pope Francis started at the beginning of his papacy. We need to walk with our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and accompany them as they journey in faith allowing them to develop a relationship with God,” he wrote. “Francis cracked the hardening of the church on homosexuality through the centuries to offer a pastoral way. Eventually, he called it synodality — finding a path forward.”

“Since then, several American church leaders, including our own Joseph Cardinal Tobin, have encouraged outreach despite the pushback they must receive just gauging from the ‘hate mail’ I receive,” he added.

The priest failed to mention that while the faithful with same-sex attraction should be welcomed into the Church, they must be called to repentance. Indeed, Pope Francis’ approval of the “blessing” of homosexual “couples” in Fiducia Supplicans, his infamous declaration of “Who am I to judge?” when asked about the existence of a gay lobby within the Vatican and the practice of homosexuality, and his numerous public statements praising and supporting advocates of LGBT ideology and same-sex civil union helped sow confusion on the Church’s teaching on same-sex “marriage” and gender ideology.

Santora further echoed Archbishop Wester’s erroneous claim that children’s “gender identities” are biological and must be “respected.”

“If more members of the church’s hierarchy and clergy, like Wester, engage in dialogue and walk with the LGBTQ community, we can lessen the gulf between and among Catholics,” the New Jersey priest wrote. “Wester concluded with sound advice, ‘We cannot remain asleep while so many L.G.B.T.Q. people feel that the church is not connecting with them or, worse, failing to listen to them and welcome them.'”

READ: US archbishop calls for ‘respect’ of children’s ‘gender identities,’ suggests they are biological

“That is why we call it Catholic Pride: we are all brothers and sisters in the Lord. Come to church,” he concluded.

The Catechism also teaches that there are only two genders: male and female and that “(e)veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

Several other Catholic clerics across the country, who like Santora remain in good standing with the Church hierarchy, celebrated so-called “pride Masses” in June, traditionally the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Bishop Alberto Rojas of the Diocese of San Bernardino, California, concelebrated the second annual “Embrace Family” Mass for so-called “LGBTQ+” Catholics and their families, with priests wearing rainbow-striped stoles. Perhaps more egregiously, the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City, administered by the Paulist Fathers, held a “pride Mass” at the Stonewall National Monument commemorating the homosexual riots that helped spawn the LGBT movement.

READ: Catholic church holds Stonewall ‘Pride Mass,’ Mennonites offer ‘glitter pixie dust blessing’

Contact information for respectful communication:

Fr. Alexander Santora

Email: [email protected]

Our Lady of Grace Parish office phone: 201-659-5833

Archdiocese of Newark office

Phone: 973-497-4000

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