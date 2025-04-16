Priest pushing ‘pride’ flags in schools advocated for ordaining women, transgenderism, activist says

Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener-area priest, is planning to advocate for 'pride' flags in schools despite clear Catholic teaching condemning LGBT lifestyles as gravely sinful.

KITCHENER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener-area priest who is planning to advocate in favor of LGBT “pride” flags in schools in direct opposition to Catholic teaching, has a history of supporting female “ordination” and aspects of transgenderism, according to a local pro-family activist.

In a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Director of Education & Advocacy Josie Luetke attested that she personally witnessed Collins voice support for female “priests” and the allowance of gender-confused individuals identifying as “transgender” to use washrooms that do not correspond to their sex.

“When I was in my first year at St. Jerome’s University, I recall Fr. Toby Collins asking myself and at least one other female student (if not others) what we thought about the Church preventing women from becoming priests,” Luetke said.

“I think I shrugged it off, and said I didn’t have a problem with it, but he seemed to be looking for a particular answer from us and seemed to be in favor of women priests himself,” she continued, adding that she believed this took place in 2014.

Following this interaction, Luetke continued to attend Mass at St. Jerome’s University where Collins often presided. However, two years later, in 2016, an incident occurred which led her to switch to a new parish.

“In my second half of my second year of university—February 28, 2016 to be precise — I recall him delivering a homily during Mass in which he expressed that we shouldn’t care so much about which washrooms transgender people use,” she recalled.

“In a Facebook message to a friend of mine at the time (which is how I know the exact date), I had said of Fr. Toby: ‘He seemed to be criticizing the Church’s position on transgender individuals. He said that the Catechism was not a psychological or sociological expert,'” Luetke shared.

Following hearing this homily, Luetke stopped attending Mass at St. Jerome’s and instead attended Mass at St. Michael’s Church, which is a 25-minute walk away.

Luetke spoke to LifeSiteNews about Collins’ seemingly heterodox beliefs given the fact that on April 28 he is scheduled to delegate to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) in an attempt to stop a ban on LGBT “pride” flags in schools.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Collins has used his social media platforms to promote LGBT ideology, in direct opposition to Catholic teaching which declares infallibly that biological sex is immutable and must be accepted, and that any form of sexual expression occurring outside of a legitimate marriage between a man and a woman is gravely sinful.

Collins’ delegation in favor of the LGBT agenda was spurred by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), and is in response to a motion proposed by Conrad Stanley, a faithful WCDSB trustee, to ban all flags except those of Canada, Ontario, and the school board from flying at district schools.

While Collins and other so-called Catholics may advocate for flying the “pride” flag, the flag symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins and a lifestyle repeatedly condemned by the Catholic Church.

To respectfully express concerns, please contact Bishop Crosby and Father Collins:

Bishop Douglas Crosby

Diocese of Hamilton

700 King Street West

Hamilton ON Canada L8P 1C7

(905) 528-7988, extension 2222

Email link here.

Fr. Toby Collins, CR

[email protected]

St. Mary Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows Parish

56 Duke Street West

Kitchener ON Canada N2H 3W7

(519) 576-3860

[email protected]

