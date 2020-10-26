Priest: Silent bishops will have blood of aborted babies on their hands if Biden wins presidency

LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, October 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Embattled pro-life Catholic priest Fr. James Altman has tripled down on his defense of unborn children, despite liberal clergy, and even his own bishop, attacking him for stating that no Catholic can vote Democrat due to the party’s championing of abortion on demand.

During an interview with LifeSiteNews correspondent Danielle Zuccaro at the priest’s home parish St. James the Less last week, Altman emphatically stated that US bishops who refuse to warn Catholics about voting for Joe Biden would have “blood on their hands” if Biden wins the presidency on November 3rd.

“There’s been way too much consistency on the abject failure of shepherds of the church to tell the people the truth: you can’t be Catholic and vote for a Democrat that supports the murder of babies!”

“If Biden wins, I blame the majority of Catholic bishops who have not spoken up as they have a duty to speak up. It is their fault and the blood of every baby thereafter is on their hands,” he continued.

Altman has been the focus of much debate within the Catholic Church in recent weeks. He’s been praised by pro-life and conservative bishops like Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, but drawn the ire of LGBT-affirming priests like Fr. James Martin. LifeSite launched a petition in support of Altman that has received nearly 75,000 signatures. Last month, LifeSite hand-delivered that petition to him.

Altman stated that a Catholic who votes for pro-abortion candidates is in “material cooperation” with evil. Rejecting the so-called “seamless garment of life” ethic that attempts to put abortion on par with other social justice issues like poverty and unemployment, Altman explained that, “10,000 babies are going to be murdered this Saturday. Don’t talk to me about immigration!”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Altman concluded the interview by stating, “if you think there’s any issue more important than the babies, well, good luck with that one on Judgment Day…if you think there’s something more important than that big plastic garbage bag full of [aborted] babies, you are inhuman. You are diabolical. You are evil beyond measurement.”