Priest to face ‘schism’ trial over claims of heavenly messages calling Pope Francis a ‘usurper’

The letter from the Archdiocese of San Antonio states that the priest stands 'accused of the delict of Schism and of denying the legitimacy the Supreme Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Francis.'

CANYON LAKE, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – The founder of an American Catholic religious community is to be tried on charges of schism.

The Mission of Divine Mercy apostolate has informed its supporters that on April 9 it received a letter from the Archdiocese of San Antonio “announcing a tribunal to investigate the charge of schism against Father John Mary (Foster) for ‘denying the legitimacy … of Pope Francis.’”

The community stated that they themselves had requested this tribunal “last July in an attempt to follow proper canonical procedures and to clarify the situation.” They provided their followers with a redacted copy of the letter. (Full letter below.)

The letter, which mistakenly addresses Fr. John Mary as “Joseph Mary,” states that the priest stands “accused of the delict of Schism and of denying the legitimacy the Supreme Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Francis, in violation of Canon 1364, an offense, that if you are found guilty is punished with latae sentencia (sic) excommunication, in addition to penalties mentioned in Canon 1336, 2-4.”

It describes the “proofs” against Fr. Foster as “not complicated.”

“The fact of your calling Pope Francis an ‘usurper’ as the Successor of St. Peter and Roman Pontiff is widely known and public proofs are easily available,” it continues.

“The Archbishop of San Antonio has communicated with you and asked you to repent, but you continue to maintain your error. It must be stated clearly: If you do not repent, you are at grave risk of dismissal from the priesthood and excommunication from the Catholic Church.”

The letter from the Tribunal of the Archdiocese of San Antonio serves as the latest chapter in a story that began when the Mission of the Divine Mercy community began to publish the contents of supernatural locutions it said were experienced by one if its female members, Sister Amapola. The “heavenly messages” that she records and that have so far been published by Fr. Foster are attributed to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Jesus Christ, Our Lord, and to the Almighty Father. The first locution is dated February 8, 2024.

Later in February, Fr. Foster recorded a message purported to be the words of God the Father. Dated February 26, the address — which is directed to priests of all degrees — accuses the bishop of gross neglect and Pope Francis of being both a usurper and a traitor:

You have not only let the smoke of Satan infiltrate into My Sanctury, but you have allowed a whole army of demons to take your places. And you have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of My Peter — he who is carrying out the Great Treason that will leave My Church desolate.

In response to the publication of these and other messages, the Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcìa-Siller, removed Fr. Foster’s faculties, banning him from public ministry and suppressing his order, the Mission of Divine Mercy. Fr. Foster was removed from his position as parochial vicar at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Canyon Lake, Texas. Garcìa-Siller also ordered the seizure by the archdiocese of the Mission of Divine Mercy’s property

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the Archdiocese of San Antonio but has not yet received a reply.

