Priest to join teachers in opposing motion to ban ‘pride’ flags in Ontario Catholic school district

Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener priest known for suppressing the Latin Mass, will be delegating to keep 'pride' flags in Catholic classrooms at an upcoming Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting.

KITCHNER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Kitchner area priest Father Toby Collins is scheduled to delegate to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) in an attempt to stop a ban on “pride” flags.

According to information shared with LifeSiteNews, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) recruited Father Collins, the pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kitchener, to crush a motion to remove “pride” flags from classrooms.

“The vote for/against Conrad Stanley’s motion TAKES PLACE AT THIS MEETING,” OECTA president Patrick Etmanski wrote in an email regarding an April 28 WCDSB meeting.

“Fr Toby will be delegating,” he continued. “There will be a BIG MEDIA PRESENCE on this day and we would like to have a big presence as well. The hope would be to fill the boardroom, the parking lot, and the sidewalks around the board office with folks supporting 2SLGBTQIA+, BLM, First Nations, and other equity-deserving students and staff, wearing visible support.”

The delegation is in response to a motion proposed by Conrad Stanley, a faithful WCDSB trustee, to ban all flags except those of Canada, Ontario, and the school board.

The motion points out that “international identity-based flags like the rainbow, Pride and progress flags remains divisive and unpopular.”

“Teaching children that these two flags unite us and represent all of us together equally contributes to the important work of cultivating their patriotism and love for our shared nation Canada,” the motion states.

“This is no need, nor reasonable justification, for any other international political or identity-based flags to be flown,” it continues.

However, OECTA recruited Collins, a priest known for suppressing the tradition Latin Mass in the Diocese of Hamilton, to push the LGBT flag on school children.

While Collins and other so-called Catholics advocate for flying the “pride” flag, the flag symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins and a lifestyle repeatedly condemned by the Catholic Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and “Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.” “Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. the harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Bishop Douglas Crosby to inquire if he was aware of Collins’ delegation and if Collins has the diocese’s approval to promote the “pride” flag. Crosby did not respond at the time of publication.

To respectfully voice your concerns, please contact:

Hamilton Bishop Douglas Crosby

Phone: 905-528-7988 Ext. 2222

Fr. Toby Collins

Phone: (519) 576-3860

