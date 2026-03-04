Priest who opposed LGBT flag ban in Catholic schools elected Canadian Resurrectionists superior

Fr. Toby Collins, who publicly argued against removing LGBT ‘pride flags’ from Waterloo Catholic schools, will lead the Resurrectionists’ Canadian province from this summer.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Province of the Congregation of the Resurrection of Our Lord elected Father Toby Collins, C.R., who has a long history of supporting and promoting LGBT ideology, as its next superior last month.

Collins, who currently serves as the pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kitchener, Ontario, was officially elected as the next superior of the Resurrectionists’ Canadian Province on February 21, succeeding Father Tim Uniac, C.R., and will begin his term as superior on July 1, 2026. The priest has encouraged the celebration of LGBT “pride month,” repeatedly endorsed the flying of “pride” flags, and even advocated against a ban on “pride” flags being displayed in Catholic schools.

“Fr. Toby has a passion for his vocation which permeates every project he takes on,” the Resurrectionists wrote in a statement following Collins’ election.

“We look forward to seeing how Fr. Toby brings his energy and deep faith in the power of the Resurrection to his new ministry as Provincial Superior,” the statement continued.

Back in June 2021, Collins shared a Facebook post which lauded the raising of an LGBT pride flag at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board’s (WCSB) Education Centre and praised “pride month” as an opportunity to “let everyone know that we are all loved, valued, and always belong as members of God’s family.”

While it is true that all people, including those who identify as “LGBT,” are loved by God, the priest notably failed to mention the Church’s constant teaching on same-sex “marriage” or gender ideology. The Catholic Church condemns homosexual activity, declares homosexual inclinations “objectively disordered,” and calls homosexuals to chastity and conversion.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” “Under no circumstances can they be approved,” the Catechism states. Homosexual acts are also mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the Sacrament of Confession is in danger of hell.

“Pride Month” was created to promote the acceptance of all things related to the LGBT ideology and appears at its heart to be a rejection of traditional Catholic teaching on marriage, morality, and the family. Indeed, “pride” is also listed by the Church as one of the seven capital sins – an aspect often highlighted by clerics who warn against promoting, or participating in, “Pride Month,” and other “gay pride” events.

On gender ideology, the Church has consistently taught in accordance with Sacred Scripture that God created two sexes: male and female. The Catechism further notes that the sterilization or mutilation of the body is “against the moral law.”

More recently, during an April 2025 Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) meeting, Collins argued against a motion brought by faithful trustee, Conrad Stanley, that would have banned the LGBT “pride flag” and all flags except those of Canada, Ontario, and the school board’s flag from being hung or flown on school property.

During his board meeting speech, Collins argued that while the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which Catholics honor during the month of June, stands for inclusion and is big enough for all students, including those who identify as “LGBT” to experience Christ’s love, He would also want them to keep “their own flags” or symbols that have inspired them throughout their lives.

“The problem is that the students that come to [Our Lord] today also bring symbols, flags, and slogans that mean a great deal to them,” the priest told the board at the time. “Many of which protected and inspired these students during times in their lives when they were being treated unfairly and/or hurt badly for just trying to be themselves.”

“It’s not that I agree with everything that the pride flag stands for, it’s that I see an opportunity as a Catholic leader to better understand and support the good that the flag does for the students,” Collins added. “By meeting them where they are at, I feel I have learned a lot more about why the flag is important to the students and how they attempt to engage the teachings of the Catholic faith at the same time.”

A March 2025 video from another WCDSB board meeting also shows Collins, dressed in his Roman collar and a hoodie, handing out donuts at an LGBT protest to keep pride flags in school.

Collins professed his first religious vows in 2002 before being ordained to the priesthood in 2007. Since his ordination, the priest has served as an associate pastor in the Diocese of Hamilton, Ontario; as the vocations director for the Resurrectionists in Waterloo; as the spiritual animator for the WCDSB; and, finally, in his current role as the pastor of St. Mary’s in Kitchener.

