Priests for Life to host day of mourning for baby whose abortion death was played on NPR

'We have to honor the baby that this abortion – and this broadcast – dishonored'

(LifeSiteNews) — In response to the National Public Radio (NPR)’s recent airing of an abortion on live radio, a Catholic organization has called for pro-lifers to observe a day of prayer to honor the unborn child lost during the murderous procedure.

Following the inspiration of Fr. Alan Bernander O. Praem, the organization Priests for Life are calling on pro-lifers everywhere to gather together on December 3 to observe a day of prayer, fasting, and penance in honor and mourning of the death of a child whose abortion death was recorded and broadcasted on the radio by NPR. The now-deceased child was christened as Amanda Marie – which means “she who ought to be loved” – by the group of priests.

“We have to honor the baby that this abortion – and this broadcast – dishonored,” Priests for Life wrote in their letter to pro-lifers. “We have to bring to the light of day [to] what this broadcast deliberately hid in the shadows. We have to remember what this broadcast tried to make us forget. We have to re-humanize what this abortion and this broadcast de-humanized.”

“And we have to make a big deal of what this broadcast trivialized,” they added.

Priests for Life also issued an open letter which pro-lifers can sign, addressed to the mother of Amanda Marie, the abortionist who performed the murder, the NPR broadcasters involved, and all those who heard the broadcast, condemning the murder and calling for repentance.

“We are with you, and God is with you,” Priests for Life wrote to Amanda Marie’s mother. “We are not here to condemn or punish you, but to express our love and care for you. We wish we could have helped you avoid abortion; and even now, we want to help you heal from its wound, as we have helped so many others.”

“Dearest Mother, our hearts go out to you, our hearts weep for you, and your Child. We know that you were already in a difficult place interiorly to even consider abortion and, now, having ended the life of your Child, you are most surely in an even darker, more difficult place (and, if you do not recognize that yet, dear Mother, in due time, if you are honest, you will realize that you are hurting, deeply hurting). As many women who have had abortions have said, abortion does not merely hurt women, it destroys them.”

“Repent of your sin, Mother, and Christ will forgive you, as will your Little One, Baby Amanda,” they wrote. “We pray that, one day, in the next life, that you will be reunited with your Precious Little One in an eternity of joy; we pray that you can begin to experience this reconciliation with your Child even in this life, through repentance and a life of reparation. ”

“Go to Jesus, receive the forgiveness that He offers through His Church (and the Sacraments of His Church), and then have hopeful confidence that, yes, one day, you WILL be with your Child again in an eternity of joy. Amen,” concluded the group.



While the Priests for Life expressed their compassion for the mother of Amanda Marie, the group did not shy away from the reality that the abortion industry “preys on vulnerable women— women who are in difficult situations, experiencing confusion in their minds and fear in their hearts.”

“Whereas we have good reason to believe that the mother of this Child (who, now, has a name, Baby Amanda) was largely ignorant of precisely what she was doing when she asked you for an abortion, we have little reason to believe that you were ignorant of the fact that abortion is murder,” they wrote to the abortionist.

“For, you know full well the development of the Child, you know full well that abortion rips apart that Child, and, thus, you know full well that abortion is, in a word, murder, and murder of the worst kind: murder of the most innocent, defenseless, and precious human beings—little babies!—and before these Precious Little Ones can ever enjoy even the light of day!” they continued.

“Shame on you for murdering Baby Amanda! We exhort you to repent of this brutal murder of a Precious Child in the womb, of Precious Baby Amanda, and that you go to Jesus Christ, begging for mercy. We exhort you to think about and picture Baby Amanda, and express your sorrow to her for taking her life!”

To the NPR broadcasters who aired the live abortion, Priests for Life said that they “missed something.”

“You say you described an abortion, but all we heard were some words about the mother and the machine,” they wrote. “Why didn’t you describe what was removed from this woman? What did the vacuum suction out of her?”

Continuing, Priests for Life said that NPR’s actions were “disgraceful,” adding, “Shame on you, NPR, for airing the brutal murder of a Baby in the womb, shame on you for dishonoring Baby Amanda Marie by flaunting her death over the air!”



“On the Last Day, when Jesus Christ comes again, you will see not only Jesus Christ Himself, but this Little Child, whose murder, whose death you made light of, and you will need to face this Child, and answer to this Child why you made show of her unjust killing, of her murder,” charged the pro-life priests.



“We pray that before that day comes, you will embrace the gift of repentance and receive the merciful forgiveness of Christ, which he so wants to give you.”



In concluding their emotional letter, the priests addressed those who listened to the NPR broadcast.

“Our hearts should break over any child abuse, even over one child. Our hearts should break even more over the murder of even one child! And this is done under cover of “law” (it is an unjust “law” so not real “law” anyway.)”

The group then called upon the listeners to realize that every abortion is the murder of an innocent child, and thus, a horrific act:

In the abortion of Baby Amanda, we most grotesquely heard one of these murders: we heard the murder of a real, living Baby, who, sadly, is no longer with us because of what happened to her in that abortion: she was unjustly killed, she was murdered, by the abortionist who murdered her.

Realize the horror of every abortion, realize the horror of this abortion, of the killing of Baby Amanda, honor her in your hearts, and then do all you can to end this most horrible of atrocities, legalized abortion.

