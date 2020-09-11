Priests for Life voter guide boils down key differences between GOP, Dem candidates

September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – With the November elections less than two months away, Priests for Life has prepared a nonpartisan voter guide to inform the public of the differences between Republicans and Democrats on issues such as abortion, sex education, and more.

The printable, unbiased document presents every stance as a direct quote from both parties’ official platforms, not a summary by someone favorable to either side, so it can be freely posted and distributed at churches and 501-(c)-3 organizations without threat to their tax status.

On abortion, it notes that the GOP “assert(s) the sanctity of human life and affirm(s) that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed,” and “oppose(s) the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood”; whereas the Democrat Party “will fight to overturn federal and state laws that create barriers to women’s reproductive health and rights,” and wants to “restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood.”

The GOP platform says the type of federal judges it favors “respect traditional family values and the sanctity of innocent human life,” while the Democrat platform touts judges who “respect and enforce foundational precedents, including … Roe v. Wade.”

On sex education, the GOP platform advocates “replacing ‘family planning’ programs for teens with sexual risk avoidance education that sets abstinence until marriage as the responsible and respected standard of behavior.” By contrast, the Democrat platform favors what it calls “medically accurate, LGBTQ+ inclusive, age-appropriate sex education,” which in practice often means explicit lessons on sex acts that promote pormiscuity and abortion.

This voter guide is just one of numerous resources Priests for Life has prepared in the run-up to the elections. Others include voter registration and polling place information; links to finding candidates’ positions on abortion and how incumbents voted on banning late-term abortion; charts detailing how party control of the House and Senate has historically affected the courts and abortion-related legislation; volunteer training assistance; an inter-denominational prayer that also can be freely distributed; and more.