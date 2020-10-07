Priest’s viral video against Catholics voting Democrat viewed over 1 million times

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Fr. James Altman’s video, “You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period,” has now been watched over one million times.

In his viral video, Fr. Altman warned Catholics who vote Democrat to “repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell.”

The video is a powerful rebuke to the Democratic Party, highlighting the hypocrisy of the Catholic hierarchy, clergy, and laity who support its “platform.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to the courageous priest for comment and received the following:

Thank you, and thanks to John-Henry Westen, for the privilege of appearing on LifeSiteNews. By what miracle, only God knows. All glory be to God. The same goes for this video.

I remember recording it, but never thought it would bring much attention, at most, a mere fraction of those who had started to watch the regular daily meditations.

Certainly I did not expect the vileness of the response from the bullies and fascists on the left. Not that I did not already know how vile they can be - they do, after all, promote the butchering of Holy Innocents in the womb and boldly sold butchered body parts for greater profit. Yet they did surprise me with their vile attack on someone simply speaking a proposition contrary to their narrative. They picked on the wrong guy this time because I will not be bullied by vile people outside the church nor - more importantly - vile people inside the church.

It is ironic that some of those bullies actually are inside the church and dare to say that I shall not say something they deem too political. Yet they are among the most vocal in support of the Democrats and their Marxist agenda. The last ten Vicars of Christ on earth have expressly condemned even moderate socialism. There is no excuse for their contrary public position. Jesus the Lord had words for the likes of those, such as "hypocrites" and "brood of vipers."

Thanks be to God and thanks to LifeSite and a few others for being "Rocks of Gibraltar" in having my back and supporting me publicly. Along with Bishop Strickland and some others in the Laity, you affirm the other few out there who truly are faithful and hold fast to the Sacred Tradition. You let them know they are not alone. We are in this together, and our voices shall be heard. We are entitled to demand Truth and call out those who speak lies, period. We are entitled to demand orthodoxy from the clergy and call out those who are not, period.

Enough is enough. Let us all continue to vote with our feet and vote with our pocketbooks, and support only those who yearn to preach the unchanged and unchangeable Truth - to serve and not be served.

God bless you, LifeSiteNews, and all the few who are faithful. Let us keep the Faith and run the race to the end.

Fr. James Altman

