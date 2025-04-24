Princess Gloria says next pope must stand for life, fight the ‘spirit of the age’

Catholic Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis called for a pope who will ‘say uncomfortable things’ and preach ‘more clearly and incessantly’ against abortion and euthanasia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis has said that the next pope must “go against the spirits of the age and say uncomfortable things” to save society from “ruin.”

In an interview with Catholic newspaper Die Tagespost, the princess said, “I am hoping for a pontiff who proclaims faith in the triune God and the strength that can be drawn from this faith.”

“Who puts his finger in the wounds of society,” she continued. “The killing of our own children in the womb, the ongoing euthanasia of our elderly and sick, is the cancer that inevitably leads to disaster. This must be preached much more clearly and incessantly, because our societies can only flourish if the killing of the weak stops.”

When asked whether she thought it was time for a pope from Africa, she responded: “It doesn’t matter where the Pope comes from. He can be black, yellow, red, or brown.”

“He must have the courage to go against the spirit of the age and say uncomfortable things. Only that can save us from ruin.”

When asked who she thinks would make a good pope, the princess said: “Oh, I can’t say that, but I can pray for the Church.”

However, she perhaps gave a hint of who she may prefer in the response to the next question regarding the waning influence of Germans in Rome and the fact that only three German cardinals will attend the Conclave.

“In Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, we have one of the most renowned and respected theologians in the College of Cardinals.”

“He is the authority on matters of faith, and this is also associated with great influence,” she stated. “If you want to know what is Catholic, consult Cardinal Müller.”

Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis is scheduled to speak at his year’s Rome Life Forum, taking place on November 3rd and 4th, 2025, in Rome.

