Princeton homosexual activist and ‘queer alumni’ president arrested for child pornography

Roy ‘Trey’ Farmer, a board member of the New York Philharmonic, was arrested for downloading child pornography after an anonymous tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

(LifeSiteNews) — The head of Princeton University’s “Queer Alumni Club” and a prominent member of the art community has been arrested on child pornography charges, prompting the Ivy League school to scrub its website of his biography.

Fox News reports that 53-year-old Roy Farmer was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had downloaded illicit material.

READ: ‘Married’ homosexual arrested for child pornography allegedly planned to abuse surrogate baby

“On Friday the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, with assistance from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Trenton searched Farmer’s Princeton apartment seizing ‘multiple items of evidentiary value,’” the Daily Mail adds. “Farmer was arrested without a struggle and was detained at Mercer County Jail pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.”

Farmer, a banker and entrepreneur who has been described as a “piano prodigy” and is involved in a wide variety of art festivals, is a board member of the New York Philharmonic and the former president of Princeton’s Glee Club. According to Opera Wire, Farmer also “has served on the boards of the Classic Chamber Concerts, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, London Symphony Orchestra, Naples Music Club, Opera Naples, and the StayInMay Festival.”

Queer Princeton Alumni describes its purpose as to “connect, engage, recognize and celebrate all queer Princeton alumni” as well as “partner[ing] with queer student groups on campus to support their activities and inspire and motivate them as the queer leaders of tomorrow.”

The group announced on March 28 that its board of trustees voted the day before to remove Farmer as its president and as a trustee. He had been president for several months.

LGBT activists being accused of sex crimes is far from unprecedented. Last month, drag queen Darius “Shangela” Pierce, who had been a guest of Vice President Kamala Harris at a “pride month” event the year before, was accused of sexual assault and rape by five different young men. In January, Gerad Slayton, the former executive director of a California LGBT group, was one of several men arrested in a sting operation for trying to solicit sex with children.

READ: Drag queen who danced for kids charged with 25 counts of child pornography

