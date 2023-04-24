Princeton students perform pro-abortion musical titled ‘To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before’

(LifeSiteNews) — Over the weekend, students at an American Ivy League university performed in a new musical which promotes abortion and gender ideology.
Princeton University, one of the most elite institutions of higher education in the United States, has featured a musical titled “To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before: A Love/Hate Letter to Storytelling” on its campus, written by an upcoming 2023 graduate.
The performance was held on April 21 and 22 at Drapkin Studio, located on the school’s campus in New Jersey.
According to an event overview posted on the school’s website, the show is “a zany, metatheatrical musical comedy extravaganza by Princeton senior Jenni Lawson that explores conventional theater-writing and theater-making processes through an intersectional lens of femininity, queerness, and neurodivergence, while drawing upon influences from sketch comedy, stand-up, improv, and more.”
The production’s program notes further describe the story as one which “aims to investigate the challenges of being heard and cultivating self-empowerment as a queer, cognitively disabled (ADHD) woman in artistic spaces that traditionally center archaic, western, patriarchal narratives grounded in firm structures of storytelling and comedy.”
“Questions of agency and womanhood have, of course, long plagued our society in more ways than just artistic expression. Today, in the U.S., more than 19 million women live in contraceptive deserts, lacking access to affordable reproductive healthcare [sic], and legislative proposals across many states threaten to exacerbate this disparity even further.”
The description also warns that the show “includes vehicular violence, body dysmorphia and eating disorders, mentions of physical assault and abortion, and gun violence.”
Additionally, the notes point readers to the website of abortion giant Planned Parenthood so they can “learn more about reproductive healthcare [sic] resources.”
This is not the first time Princeton University and its home state of New Jersey have supported the LGBT and abortion agenda. Over the years, there have been multiple cases of professors expressing radical support for murdering the unborn. In 2015, the town of Princeton, where the university is located, proposed a policy requiring public schools to refer to children as whichever gender they choose to “identify” as, granting school officials the authority to withhold such confusion from parents.
The university’s Office of Religious Life co-sponsored a Planned Parenthood rally in 2017, much to the chagrin of pro-life students. At the beginning of the year, New Jersey provided abortionists $15 million for facility upgrade renovations. Abortion is currently legal in the state, throughout pregnancy and to the moment of birth.
Earlier this month, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all state government agencies were required to participate in child mutilation by helping gender confused individuals access cross sex hormones and surgeries in the name of “gender transitions.”
