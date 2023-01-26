Privacy commissioner rules Saskatchewan library cannot mandate COVID vaccine for employees

The privacy commissioner also told Saskatoon Public Library management to destroy all vaccine records on file.

(LifeSiteNews) — The privacy commissioner for the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has ruled in favor of the vaccine-free, saying that Saskatoon Public Library cannot mandate its employees show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test as a condition of employment, without a lawful order.

Blacklock’s Reporter revealed Wednesday that Saskatchewan privacy commissioner Ronald Kruzeniski has ruled in favor of a Saskatoon Public Library employee who objected to management’s decision to extend its COVID mandates after the provincial government rescinded the policy.

“The Saskatoon Public Library did not have legislative authority to collect the COVID-19 test results,” wrote Kruzeniski.

Kruzeniski explained that the mandate was unlawful under the province’s Protection Of Privacy Act, and that the Saskatoon Public Library was obligated to destroy all records on file pertaining to an employee’s vaccination status.

The case itself dates back to March of 2022, when the Saskatoon Public Library management told its employees that despite Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe having removed the province’s COVID mandates the previous month, all employees had to continue submitting proof they had received the COVID vaccine or supply a negative test in order to go to work.

At the time, Saskatoon Public Library management emailed its staff telling them they must “submit” test results, adding that the policy was “within our legal rights.”

This led an unnamed employee to protest, arguing that the library’s demands were “an invasion” of his privacy.

“I fail to see why it is so difficult to provide me with the law or regulation that permits a person’s private information to be demanded by an employer,” noted the employee.

Saskatchewan, like all other provinces in Canada, enacted vaccine passports and other so-called public health mandates on its citizens.

While Saskatchewan did allow for a negative test option as opposed to a full-fledged vaccine-only mandate, many businesses took it upon themselves to implement such mandates while they were allowed to do so.

Kruzeniski wrote in his ruling that any personal information a public institution collects must “meet a legitimate business purpose” and be backed by “legislative authority.”

In Saskatchewan, like in other provinces, the imposition of COVID mandates caused a rift in society. Some Saskatchewan politicians not only questioned the need for mandates, but the need for the jabs themselves.

Last November, LifeSiteNews reported about Saskatchewan MLA Nadine Wilson, who called upon her provincial government to investigate the negative side effects people have suffered after taking the still-experimental injections.

Despite credible evidence that the vaccines do indeed carry risks — risks the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own COVID vaccine safety data called “highly concerning — the Canadian government has largely continued to push the injections.

In fact, LifeSiteNews reported just last week that a new “adenoviral-vectored” COVID vaccine that can be inhaled, rather than injected, will soon enter phase two of human trials in Canada.

