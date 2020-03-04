Pro-abort billionaire Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

March 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Michael Bloomberg, the pro-abortion multi-billionaire late-entry into the Democratic primary field, has ended his presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, after failing to win any state primaries in last night’s “Super Tuesday” contests.

Bloomberg took to Twitter earlier today to announce his decision. “Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason,” he wrote. “Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden.”

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg is believed to have spent over $500 million on advertising since launching his campaign, but of the 14 states and territories which voted yesterday, his only victory came in the tiny American Samoa territory.

Bloomberg’s brief campaign has been dogged by accusations of sexism towards female employees while acting as CEO of his company Bloomberg L.P., as well as frequent criticism of his controversial “stop and frisk” crime prevention strategy while Mayor of New York.

During a recent primary debate aired live on CBS News, Massachusetts senator and presidential contender Elizabeth Warren accused the pro-abortion Bloomberg of having committed sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination against former employees. Warren referenced a 1997 lawsuit brought by former employee Sekiko Sakai Garrison, in which Bloomberg was alleged to have told Garrison to “Kill it” when she informed him she was pregnant.

Bloomberg is the latest in a number of former contenders for the Democratic nomination to endorse Biden. He joins Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke in their recent decisions to throw their support behind the former Vice President.

Prior to entering the race, Bloomberg mocked Biden for going on what he called “an apology tour” in order to become President.

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill,” he said.

Biden, who says that he is a Catholic and that Pope Francis gives him Communion, has said that if he becomes elected, he will direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state laws that place any restriction on abortion, including parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

His 2020 presidential platform includes taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and enshrining into law the many demands of the LGBT lobby.

Last month he said on social media that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

As vice president, the first “wedding” Biden officiated was between two men.

The Obama-Biden administration notably tried to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to participate in the provision of abortion-inducing drugs and contraception and threatened schools with the loss of federal funding if they wouldn’t let boys in girls’ bathrooms and vice versa, among other things.

Biden’s campaign has been marked by his numerous gaffes while giving speeches. Earlier this week, Biden appeared to become confused while quoting from the U.S. Declaration of Independence’s statement. “We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women are created, by the, you know the, you know the thing,” he said.

Last week he told supporters at a campaign event that he was “a candidate for the United States Senate”. Biden told the crowd: “‘Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden.”

And yesterday evening, while celebrating his successes in the Super Tuesday contests, he confused his wife with his sister while addressing supporters. "This is my little sister, Valerie,” he said while taking his wife by the hand. “And I’m Jill’s husband,” he said as he turned towards his sister. “Oh no, you switched on me. This is my wife, this is my sister. They switched on me!”

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is now leading the way in the race for the Democrat nomination, with a 1.5% lead over Bernie Sanders. He currently has 453 of the required 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention, compared with Sanders on 382 delegates.