Pro-abortion activist arrested over attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh indicted by grand jury

(LifeSiteNews) – The man arrested after allegedly confessing to the police his intent to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been indicted on attempted murder charges, a Wednesday statement from the Department of Justice confirmed.
California man Nicholas John Roske was indicted by the Grand Jury for the District of Maryland on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was charged with “attempting to murder a Justice of the United States, specifically, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”
In addition, prosecutors wrote that they are seeking forfeiture “of a firearm, two magazines loaded with 10 rounds each of 9mm ammunition; 17 rounds of ammunition contained in a plastic bag, a black speed loader, and additional items allegedly intended to be used in the commission of the crime,” all of which were supposedly discovered near Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at the time of Roske’s arrest.
READ: New York gov. calls pro-lifers ‘Neanderthals’ as she signs 6 new pro-abortion laws
Roske stands accused of traveling from his home in Simi Valley, California, to Kavanaugh’s family home with intent to kill the justice and then himself. The would-be murderer expressed that his motive to murder the SCOTUS judge was rooted in his support for Roe v. Wade and that he was “upset” in light of the impending overturning of the landmark abortion decision.
According to an affidavit from an FBI special agent in support of the charges, Roske arrived at Kavanaugh’s residence just after 1 a.m. on June 8 “dressed in black and carrying a suitcase.”
“Shortly thereafter,” the sworn testimony continues, emergency services received a call from Roske, who “informed the call taker that he was having suicidal thoughts and had a firearm in his suitcase.” He then explained to the dispatcher his intention “to kill a specific United States Supreme Court Justice.” After that police arrived and arrested Roske “without incident.”
Following his arrest, Roske told police “that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” the affidavit read.
“Roske stated that he’d been thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice’s Montgomery County [home] address on the internet.”
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong.
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today,
MORE INFORMATION:
Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews
Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead
**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.**
The DOJ stressed that his indictment is “not a finding of guilt” but noted that the maximum sentence faced by Roske is “life in federal prison for attempting to assassinate a Justice of the United States.” The press statement added that it is rare for federal convicts to receive the maximum permitted penalty.
Roske remains in custody in Maryland and will appear at a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.
Meanwhile, pro-life organizations continue to face attacks in the wake of Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion on Roe.
READ: ‘Jane’s Revenge’ declares ‘open season’ on pro-life groups, promises to escalate violence
On June 7, the morning before Roske travelled to Maryland, the CompassCare pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, was firebombed by extreme pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, with activists smashing windows in the reception room and nurses’ office and tossing Molotov cocktails inside.