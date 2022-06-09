Pro-abortion activists gather outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home after arrest of would-be assassin

‘Keep your rosaries, off my ovaries,’ shouted the angry protestors hours after a California man was arrested for attempted murder of Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion protestors gathered outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home on Wednesday evening just hours after an attempt on the justice’s life.

NOW – Protesters gather outside Justice Kavanaugh's home.pic.twitter.com/DR5vlbblKV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 8, 2022

“Keep your rosaries, off my ovaries,” shouted the angry protestors walking up and down the sidewalk. Some of the protestors were reportedly members of the activist group “Ruth Sent Us.”

This protest took place just hours after police arrested an armed man outside Kavanaugh’s home. The man allegedly told police that he wanted to kill the conservative Catholic justice.

The man taken into custody was in his mid-20s and carrying a California driver’s license. A gun was found on his person as were “burglary tools.”

In May, a leaked draft opinion which, if published, could overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a series of violent attacks against pro-life centers across America. Pro-abortion violence is growing as the Supreme Court seems closer to rendering a verdict.

A prominent pro-abortion vandal group going by the name “Jane’s Revenge” has claimed responsibility for several attacks of vandalism and arson as part of their “night of rage” in protest of the potential outlawing of abortion. In addition to pregnancy centers, the group is openly attacking churches.

Earlier this week the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned that they expect the nation’s “threat environment to become more dynamic” as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance.

Last week, the DHS reportedly notified Catholic bishops of credible threats to churches and members of the clergy if the U.S. Supreme Court opts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Last month, the DHS raised the alarm about the likely escalation of violence by pro-abortion extremists, including attacks targeting clergy and places of worship, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

However, pro-life advocates are countering the rising pro-abortion violence by passing a flood of pro-life bills to protect the unborn.

Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new heartbeat law banning all abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy in anticipation of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Similarly, many Republican-led states, including Idaho and Florida, have enacted pro-life legislation in anticipation of the Court’s ruling.

Share











