AOC slams ‘fundamentalist Christians’ who oppose killing babies via abortion

'They are violating not just women, but trans people and non-binary people in this country.'

(LifeSiteNews) – In an hour-long Instagram video, pro-abortion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ranted against “fundamentalist Christians” who oppose killing babies via abortion.

The pro-abortion movement has become increasingly angry since Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, which the court said is not necessarily its “final position.”

On May 19, Ocasio-Cortez embodied this anger during her hourlong rant against the pro-life movement in an Instagram video.

“No person, no man, no person can take your body, can ethically take your body and use it how they want without your consent, and that is exactly what Republicans are doing right now,” she said. “They are taking women’s bodies and forcing themselves on women’s bodies.”

During every successful abortion, an abortionist’s lethal tools are forced on a preborn child’s body without his or her consent.

“Forcing their opinions. Forcing their perspective on women’s bodies without their consent,” she raged. “They are violating not just women, but trans people and non-binary people in this country.”

“They are forcing themselves on our bodies without our consent, and they’re trying to legislate that in the law, and that is honestly the similarity between rape culture and these horrifying anti-choice, forced-birth laws. Direct through-line,” she continued.

She revealed that, following sexual assault, she feared that she was pregnant, but “at least had a choice” to abort a hypothetical child if she desired.

Cortez denounced “fundamentalist Christians” opposing abortion as “theocratic” and “authoritarian” and mocked pro-lifers who condemn abortion who say “you’re harming a life” and “I believe this is life.”

“Well, some religions don’t. So how ’bout that? … Jewish brothers and sisters … are able to have an abortion according to their faith,” she claimed, despite the fact that many Jews are pro-life. Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Yehuda Levin of New York recently said it’s “blasphemous” to call abortion access a “Jewish value.”

“You know, there are so many faiths that do not have the same definition of life as fundamentalist Christians,” Cortez continued. “And so what about their rights? What about their right[s] to exercise their faith? It’s ridiculous. And it is theocratic, it’s authoritarian — it is wrong.”

Many pro-lifers oppose abortion not on religious grounds but because the science of embryology demonstrates that an unborn child is a whole, distinct, living human being and they believe all humans are worthy of basic rights, the first and most foundational one being the right to not be unjustly killed.

