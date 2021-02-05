Pro-abortion Biden leaves out preborn Americans in calling for ‘justice for all’ at National Prayer Breakfast

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion President Joe Biden said that the American dream of “justice for all” cannot be “deferred any longer” during his speech at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. He did not, however, include preborn American children targeted for abortion in his categories of those who need justice.

“Over 400,000 of our fellow Americans have lost their lives to a deadly virus. Millions are out of work,” Biden said in pre-recorded remarks at the virtual event. “We see long lines for food at food banks that stretch for miles. We hear the call for racial justice, some 400 years in the making. And we know the dream, and more importantly, the reality of justice for all cannot be deferred any longer.”

Over 800,000 abortions take place annually in the United States, more than double the number of deaths when compared to the number of those who have succumbed to the virus.

Biden said that American’s need to turn to “faith” in these “dark, dark” times. He only mentioned God at the end of his speech, when he said, “God bless America.”

“We just witnessed images that we’ve never imagined, images that we’ll now never forget. A violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, an assault on our democracy, on our Capitol, a violent attack that threatens lives and took lives. We know now we must confront and defeat political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism,” he said.

Biden said that faith moves people to “leave no one behind.”

He did not mention that the same faith moves many people to not leave behind babies targeted for abortion.

“For me, in the darkest moments faith provides hope and solace, it provides clarity and purpose as well. It shows the way forward, as one nation in a common purpose, to respect one another, to care for one another, to leave no one behind,” he said.

He said that Americans need to reach out to “fellow Americans, fellow human beings” who are struggling.

“These aren’t Democrats, Republicans going hungry in our nation. They’re our fellow Americans, fellow human beings,” he said. He repeated the same refrain “our fellow Americans, fellow human beings” for “going without health care,” “being evicted from their homes,” and “losing their lives with this deadly virus.”

He did not mention that preborn babies targeted for abortion are also “our fellow Americans, fellow human beings.”

“This is not a nation that can or will simply stand by and watch this. That’s not who we are. It’s not who faith calls us to be,” Biden said.

Brian Burch, President of CatholicVote, a national faith-based advocacy organization, said Biden’s remarks ignored the “aggressive and hostile steps” his administration has already taken against people of faith and against preborn Americans.

President Biden’s “brief unremarkable address at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning ignored the aggressive and hostile steps already taken by his administration against people of faith, including the anti-science transgender mandate and the deeply unpopular decision to fund abortion around the world,” he said.

“It’s important to also remember that President Biden does not speak for Catholics or the Church. In fact he explicitly departs from many of the Church’s non-negotiable beliefs and teachings. For this reason, the Catholic Bishops of the United States have rightly pointed to deep concerns about Biden policies that would ‘advance moral evils’ on issues such as marriage, family, religious liberty, and the defense of vulnerable children in the womb,” he added.

Burch said that the country is “desperately in need of healing and unity,” but that Biden’s actions as president thus far were not helping.

“Throughout our history, our leaders have called the country to prayer and obedience to the truths of our Judeo-Christian heritage. President Biden’s words this morning were both underwhelming and disappointing,” he said.

In his first two weeks in office, Biden has pledged to make abortion available to “everyone” by “codifying” the Supreme Court’s 1973 pro-abortion decision Roe v. Wade, and has revoked the Mexico City policy that blocks federal funds from going to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide abortions in developing countries. Democrats have also pledged to quickly eliminate the pro-life Hyde Amendment that prohibits federal funds from going to pay for abortions in programs like Medicaid.

Biden, despite his championing of abortion, touts himself as a devout Catholic who attends Mass and prays regularly.

“I don't want to proselytize. My religion, for me, is a safe place. I never miss mass, because I can be alone. I mean, I’m with my family but just kind of absorbing the fundamental principle that you’ve got to treat everyone with dignity. Jill, when she wants me to get a real message, she tapes it on the mirror above the sink where I shave. And she put up a great quote from Kierkegaard saying, ‘Faith sees best in the dark.’ Other people may meditate. For me, prayer gives me hope, and it centers me,” he told People in a Feb. 3 interview.

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann told LifeSiteNews in a recent interview that the bishops of the United States have an “obligation” to act when it comes to Biden identifying himself as a devout Catholic while working to expand abortion.

“The fact that President Biden identifies himself as a devout Catholic, while working to preserve and expand legalized abortion, even using tax dollars to fund abortion, presents a unique challenge to the Bishops of the United States,” said Naumann, who also acts as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

The archbishop said that whether intentionally or not, President Biden’s actions are “confusing Catholics and non-Catholics regarding the Church’s teaching on the evil of abortion.”

“It is the responsibility of the Bishops of the United States to defend the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life, and to protect the integrity of Catholic moral teaching. We cannot abdicate either of these responsibilities, even as we are eager to work with everyone to promote the common good,” he said.

Naumann said that bishops “must continue to speak to President Biden, as well as all Catholics, and even all Americans, about the truth of what abortion is.”

“Abortion is not something to be celebrated, and it is not healthcare. It is the intentional killing of a child. To participate in abortion or to promote abortion is a grave evil,” he said.

A Jan. 20 Inauguration Day letter written by Archbishop José Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), warned that Biden’s pledge to pursue anti-life and anti-family policies would advance “moral evils” in the areas of “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”