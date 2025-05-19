Pro-abortion Canadian PM Carney appears to receive Communion at Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass

Canadian PM Mark Carney was seen with his arms outstretched about to receive Holy Communion at the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, despite Carney’s fervent abortion and LGBT promotion.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appeared to receive Holy Communion at the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

An image posted online shows Carney at the Mass with his arms outstretched in front of a cleric holding up the Eucharist.

Mark Carney has brief audience with Pope Leo XIV after pontiff's inaugural Vatican mass



Carney’s office said that he met with the Pope Leo XIV after the Mass and “thanked him for his message of unity, compassion, and peace.”

Carney has said that he “absolutely” and “unreservedly” supports abortion and promised to defend it “proudly and consistently,” despite his self-identification as a Catholic. His election platform vowed to protect Canada’s unlimited abortion regime and ensure “permanent” public funding for abortion.

The platform also promised to use taxpayer money to establish a “new” in vitro fertilization program so that so-called “2SLGBTQI+ Canadians” can obtain children. Carney has additionally described “gender transition” procedures for children – such as mutilating drugs and surgeries – as a “fundamental right,” among other pro-LGBT stances, including his support for homosexual “marriage.”

Despite Carney’s promotion of murdering the unborn, mutilating children, and other grave affronts to the Catholic faith, he has publicly received the Eucharist on various occasions in recent months, including on Good Friday and at a Mass where a priest criticized abortion as “murder.”

Carney’s fervent abortion support led the head of the Canadian bishops’ conference, Bishop William McGrattan, to say last month that he should be denied Holy Communion.

The Catholic Church condemns abortion as always gravely evil and mortally sinful and similarly denounces LGBT ideology, including destructive gender procedures, homosexuality, and homosexual adoption. Politicians have a “grave and clear obligation” to oppose pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia measures and may not support policies that violate “the fundamental contents of faith and morals,” according to Catholic teaching.

Pope Leo XIV recently stressed the need to defend the dignity of the unborn and the elderly and affirmed the importance of the family “founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman.”

