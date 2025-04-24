Pro-abortion Canadian PM Mark Carney received Communion again at Good Friday service

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a pro-abortion Liberal, notably failed to present himself for the veneration of the cross, according to a livestream of the service.

HAMILTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received Holy Communion again this past week despite openly advocating for the murder of the unborn.

On April 18, Carney, an openly pro-abortion politician, was seen on video receiving Holy Communion at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ontario, despite recently including abortion advocacy in the Liberal platform.

The livestream video of the Good Friday service shows Carney approach the priest and receive Holy Communion around the 1:13:26 mark.

Interestingly, according to the livestream, Carney does not present himself for the veneration of the cross, during which faithful kneel down and kiss the crucifix.

Carney’s reception of the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ comes just a couple days after he championed his pro-abortion position in the newly-released Liberal Party platform.

READ: PM Mark Carney receives Communion after priest condemns abortion as murder

Carney’s Liberals promised to “[m]ake the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund Program permanent so that there will always be funding for abortion care in Canada.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Carney, a self-proclaimed Catholic, has received Communion while “unreservedly” supporting abortion.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, on April 6 Carney was caught on video receiving Holy Communion at a Mass during which the priest rightly condemned the practice as “murder” and warned against mortal sin.

According to the Vatican’s current Code of Canon Law, “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy Communion.”

The last category, “others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin,” refers to those have publicly and consistently persisted in a state of grave sin, such as unmarried couples living together, homosexual “couples,” and pro-abortion politicians.

Following the news that Carney received Holy Communion, Bishop William McGrattan, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, declared that pro-abortion politicians should not be given Holy Communion.

During his short time in Canadian politics, Carney has made sure that voters are aware of his pro-abortion platform.

Late last month, a reporter asked Carney, “Prime Minister Carney, you are a practicing Catholic. You attended church before you visited the Governor General this morning. Do you explicitly support a woman’s right to choose, and how will your faith impact your policy deliberations should you win this election?”

Carney, before the reporter even finished the question, replied, “absolutely.”

“Thank you for the question,” he added. “I wouldn’t have drawn attention to the fact that I went to church but thank you for noting it. I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and I will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it: proudly and consistently.”

Share











